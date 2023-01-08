When Kriti Sanon Stuck To The “Core Values” Of Workout

Kriti Sanon can do it all when it comes to workout sessions. From kickboxing to body-bending yoga poses, the actress follows quite a comprehensive fitness routine. She has uploaded a new video that focuses on the core. Kriti is seen practising supine leg raises or leg lifts with a twist. The caption was apt. “Core values,” it read. Kriti Sanon was lying on a yoga mat and performing the core strength exercise. She lay flat on the ground with her hands on her sides and slowly lifted her legs without moving her arms. Kriti lowered her legs gradually as she counted from 10-0 until her legs were parallel to the ground.

Kriti added an engaging twist to the core exercise, known to work on the abdominal muscles, by holding her legs still (for a few seconds) at each count. This exercise is meant to improve overall body strength and aid in the reduction of belly fat.

A few days ago, Kriti shared a workout video encouraging her followers to start the New Year on a fit note. In the video, Kriti Sanon performed a high-intensity battle rope workout with her fitness trainer. She is also seen performing a variation of burpees.

Kriti Sanon wore a printed bralette with black tights for her workout session, which was the perfect blend of comfort and style. She completed her look with a pair of sneakers and a top bun to keep her hair out of her face while working out.

“Start 2023 on a fit note! Get fitter, Challenge yourself, and take care of your body,” the caption read. Battle rope exercises are excellent for developing muscular strength and improving cardiorespiratory fitness.

In another video, Kriti Sanon underwent a rigorous workout regimen with her Bhediya co-star Varun Dhawan. The duo is seen sweating it out in the gym. Sharing the video on her Instagram account, Kriti wrote, “Tribing with the Bhediya. I’ve always got your back just like in the film!" Varun Dhawan responded to the post with three red heart emojis. Bhediya, starring Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan, was released on November 25, 2022.

Kriti Sanon’s last big screen in Amar Kaushik’s horror comedy film Bhediya. She is currently preparing for the release of Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada, in which she will star opposite Kartik Aaryan. Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Om Raut’s Adipurush opposite Prabhas are her other big releases in 2023.

