When Preity Zinta Used to Steal Saif Ali Khan's Bronzer

Preity Zinta took to Instagram and shared how she used to steal Saif Ali Khan's bronzer during the shoot of Salaam Namaste.

September 10, 2020
When Preity Zinta Used to Steal Saif Ali Khan's Bronzer
Actress Preity Zinta recalls the fun she had shooting with Saif Ali Khan for Salaam Namaste, which released 15 years ago on this day.

Preity took to Instagram and shared how she used to steal Saif's bronzer.

"SalaamNamaste has to be my most fun movie. Saif, @ArshadWarsi@jaavedjaaferi

& Sid were a riot. I never laughed so much and yes I'm finally going to admit it-I stole most of Saif's bronzer When he was not looking of course. I still smile when I remember our Aussie summer," she posted.

Along with it, she posted a video of the title track of the film. Saif and Preity have also worked together in "Kya Kehna", "Kal Ho Na Ho" and "Dil Chahta Hai".

The actress has been holding up well in this lockdown and often takes to Instagram to share glimpses of her life. Recently she has been doing some farming and growing her own vegetables at home.

She was among the early actors to have resumed shooting after the COVID- 19 pandemic-induced lockdowns. Last month, Preity Zinta completed 22 years in Bollywood and thanked her colleagues and fans.

