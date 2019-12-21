Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

When Queen Elizabeth II Scolded Harry Potter Actor in Buckingham Palace for Being Too Loud

Miriam Margolyes, who played Professor Pomona Sprout in the "Harry Potter" film franchise, shared that she once got scolded by Queen Elizabeth II in Buckingham Palace.

IANS

Updated:December 21, 2019, 6:36 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
When Queen Elizabeth II Scolded Harry Potter Actor in Buckingham Palace for Being Too Loud
Miriam Margolyes, who played Professor Pomona Sprout in the "Harry Potter" film franchise, shared that she once got scolded by Queen Elizabeth II in Buckingham Palace.

Actress Miriam Margolyes, who played Professor Pomona Sprout in the "Harry Potter" film franchise, shared that she once got scolded by Queen Elizabeth II in Buckingham Palace.

The British actress, 78, claimed that she got scolded for being too loud during a British Book Week reception a few years ago, reports thesun.co.uk.

"The Queen walked over to me and she said: ‘And what do you do?' And I said -- instead of saying I'm an actress or I read stories -- I'm the best reader of stories in the whole world!'

"When you meet royalty something snaps in you, I was nervous and I behaved like an idiot. I kept on talking and she went, ‘shh, that's enough!' It was so embarrassing," Margolyes recalled, adding: "If I've got an opinion, I can't help myself."

"The Queen thought I was an idiot and she was quite right. But I thought she was a little bit harsh," the actress opined.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram