When Queen Elizabeth II Scolded Harry Potter Actor in Buckingham Palace for Being Too Loud
Actress Miriam Margolyes, who played Professor Pomona Sprout in the "Harry Potter" film franchise, shared that she once got scolded by Queen Elizabeth II in Buckingham Palace.
The British actress, 78, claimed that she got scolded for being too loud during a British Book Week reception a few years ago, reports thesun.co.uk.
"The Queen walked over to me and she said: ‘And what do you do?' And I said -- instead of saying I'm an actress or I read stories -- I'm the best reader of stories in the whole world!'
"When you meet royalty something snaps in you, I was nervous and I behaved like an idiot. I kept on talking and she went, ‘shh, that's enough!' It was so embarrassing," Margolyes recalled, adding: "If I've got an opinion, I can't help myself."
"The Queen thought I was an idiot and she was quite right. But I thought she was a little bit harsh," the actress opined.
