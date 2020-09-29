CHANGE LANGUAGE
When Raghav Juyal Wore His Mother's Suit During Lockdown
Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal took to Instagram to share a picture of himself. In the picture, Raghav is seen wearing his mother's black coloured suit.
credits - Raghav Juyal Instagram
The latest Instagram post of actor-dancer Raghav Juyal is bound to make his fans break out into a laugh.
In the post, Raghav is seen wearing his mother's black coloured suit.
"During lockdown I used to try my mother's old suits, thought of sharing these pictures with you," he captioned the images.
Raghav's pictures have garnered a lot of comments on social media, from fans as well as colleagues.
Actress Asha Negi commented: "Love it".
"Hahaha. Welcome to Ranveer Singh club," a fan quipped.
On the work front, Raghav was recently seen in the crime web show, Abhay 2. He rose to fame in 2003 with his performances in the dance-based show Dance India Dance 3. Later, he featured in the films ABCD2 and Street Dancer 3D.
