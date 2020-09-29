Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

When Raghav Juyal Wore His Mother's Suit During Lockdown

Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal took to Instagram to share a picture of himself. In the picture, Raghav is seen wearing his mother's black coloured suit.

IANS

Updated:September 29, 2020, 12:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
When Raghav Juyal Wore His Mother's Suit During Lockdown
credits - Raghav Juyal Instagram

The latest Instagram post of actor-dancer Raghav Juyal is bound to make his fans break out into a laugh.

In the post, Raghav is seen wearing his mother's black coloured suit.

"During lockdown I used to try my mother's old suits, thought of sharing these pictures with you," he captioned the images.

Raghav's pictures have garnered a lot of comments on social media, from fans as well as colleagues.

Actress Asha Negi commented: "Love it".

"Hahaha. Welcome to Ranveer Singh club," a fan quipped.

On the work front, Raghav was recently seen in the crime web show, Abhay 2. He rose to fame in 2003 with his performances in the dance-based show Dance India Dance 3. Later, he featured in the films ABCD2 and Street Dancer 3D.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading