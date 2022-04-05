When Rahul Dravid Took Inspiration from Abhinav Bindra During a Low Point in His Career

Rahul Dravid has, on innumerable occasions, given inspirational speeches. But there is one which is a little more special than the rest. In a video going viral again, the former cricketer not only talked about seeking inspiration from instances you see but he talked about himself. He made us realise how even an amazing player like him can face hard times.

The video was posted by a YouTube channel named ‘Value Talks’ on December 12, 2016. It starts with Rahul addressing the crowd and explaining how in 2008 he was going through tough times. He was unable to score well and just a year before, India crashed out of the ICC World Cup under his captaincy. In his words, he was “on the wrong side of 30s.”

He explained how that wasn’t a good zone to be in being an Indian cricketer. He further explained how he took inspiration from the autobiography of Abhinav Bindra and “watched with glee” as Abhinav shot his way to Olympic gold in Beijing.

He not only talked about the player but also Abhinav’s team who matched his passion and obsession for the game. He said that Abhinav had a choice of being ‘good’ at his sport, but he pushed himself to be ‘great.’

“The patchwork solutions, the temporary solutions, the cut-corners, the ‘jugaad’, we are so proud of, in our work and our relationships may well get the job done. But does this approach truly make us feel alive? Or for that matter allow us to live to our full potential and push the boundaries of our capabilities.”

Rahul Dravid’s words never stop to amaze and inspire people. The man of few words always leaves an ever-lasting mark on people who watch him speak through the stories of icons who stand taller than others because of their courage and their determination for their work.

