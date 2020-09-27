Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

When Rhea Kapoor Cried After Seeing Her Pet's Ill-health

Producer Rhea Kapoor on Sunday took to Instagram to introduce her new pet, a dog called Russell Crowe Kapoor.

IANS

Updated:September 27, 2020, 7:47 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
When Rhea Kapoor Cried After Seeing Her Pet's Ill-health
credits - Rhea Kapoor Instagram

Producer Rhea Kapoor on Sunday took to her Instagram to introduce her new pet, a dog called Russell Crowe Kapoor.

Rhea also shared how she got scared after the little one fell sick.

"We have a new family member. His name is Russell Crowe Kapoor. He is @theprinceofjuhu He already runs this house. He is 55 days old and a bundle of love.

"He got sick the first two days in and scared the shit out of all us, I cried like a baby after months. He is back to top form now. He is everything. #theprinceofjuhu," Rhea wrote.

Along with it, she posted a few pictures of Russell. In one the images, we can see Anil Kapoor holding his new pet in his arms.

Social media users are going gaga over Russell's cuteness.

"OMG so adorbs! Shitzus are the best," actress Sophie Choudhry commented.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading