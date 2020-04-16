Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

When Sunny Leone And Elnaaz Norouzi Dance, There's 'Never a Dull Moment'

Sunny Leone shared the video where Elnaaz Norouzi and she shake a leg to the peppy Tanu Weds Manu number to ensure there is 'never a dull moment'.

IANS

Updated:April 16, 2020, 4:07 PM IST
When Sunny Leone And Elnaaz Norouzi Dance, There's 'Never a Dull Moment'
credits - Sunny Leone instagram

B-Towners are trying out new activities every day to get beat the lockdown boredom. Sunny Leone, who enjoys Bollywood dancing, has shared a split-screen video where she grooves to Sadi gali along with Sacred Games actress Elnaaz Norouzi.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny Leone shared the video where Elnaaz and she shake a leg to the peppy Tanu Weds Manu number to ensure there is "never a dull moment".

"#LockedUpWithSunny !! Never a dull moment Bringing you a little smile while #LockedUp @_iamelnaaz_ .," captioned the actress.

Sunny Leone loves to dance the Bollywood way and recently revealed a list of her favourite steps. Her signature dance moves include desi steps like chapati, belna (process of preparing chapati) and jalebi. The actress had shared a video on Instagram where she performed every dance move while verbally describing them.

