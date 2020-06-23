When Sushant Singh Rajput Featured with Kendall Jenner on Magazine Cover

Sushant Singh Rajput and American supermodel Kendall Jenner graced the May issue of a leading fashion magazine in the year 2017.

The stars were clicked by famous international photographer Mario Testino who shot for the magazine’s 10-year-anniversary special issue.

A behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from the sets has recently made its way on social media. In the clip, one can see an excited Sushant smiling from ear to ear with joy as he heads to the spot location of the photoshoot.

Sushant shared the frame with popular international model Kendall Jenner when the latter visited India in February. The two posed for the series in a Palace Hotel of Jaipur looking regal and elegant in all-white attire. Kendall is wearing an off-shoulder number with large pants as she is seen leaning on Sushant. On the other hand, the Kai Po Che actor looks dapper in a three piece white suit.

The highlights of the photoshoot were shared by the magazine on its official Instagram page.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide shocked Peruvian photographer Mario Testino as well. After the actor’s demise, the photographer took to his social media to pay his condolences.

In the picture, Sushant is dressed in an embroidered ethnic black velvet jacket and looks royal as he poses from a vintage car.

Mario Testino wrote, “Very sad to hear Sushant Singh Rajput passed away today. A wonderful Bollywood actor and a great person leaves us at the very early age of 34. My thoughts go to his family, friends and the Indian film industry who loses a star. RIP."

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

