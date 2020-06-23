When Sushant Singh Rajput Featured with Kendall Jenner on Magazine Cover
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput graced the cover of a magazine with supermodel Kendall Jenner in 2017. Here's looking back at the time.
Sushant Singh Rajput poses with supermodel Kendall Jenner
Sushant Singh Rajput and American supermodel Kendall Jenner graced the May issue of a leading fashion magazine in the year 2017.
The stars were clicked by famous international photographer Mario Testino who shot for the magazine’s 10-year-anniversary special issue.
A behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from the sets has recently made its way on social media. In the clip, one can see an excited Sushant smiling from ear to ear with joy as he heads to the spot location of the photoshoot.
Sushant shared the frame with popular international model Kendall Jenner when the latter visited India in February. The two posed for the series in a Palace Hotel of Jaipur looking regal and elegant in all-white attire. Kendall is wearing an off-shoulder number with large pants as she is seen leaning on Sushant. On the other hand, the Kai Po Che actor looks dapper in a three piece white suit.
The highlights of the photoshoot were shared by the magazine on its official Instagram page.
View this post on Instagram
@sushantsinghrajput adds to the rising temperature in our May issue #MarioTestinoXVogueIndia Photographed by: @mariotestino. Styled by: @michael_philouze. Hair by: @hairbychristiaan. Make-up: @thevalgarland. Set design: @tomotattle. Location: Hotel Samode Palace, Jaipur. Thanks: Samode Bagh. Production: @MarioTestinoPlus. Local production: #mithikasinghagaekwad and @yogigaekwad. Photo assistants: Karan Takulia and Vijit Gupta. Videographer's assistant: Vishal Jain. Set assistant: Divyaratna Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide shocked Peruvian photographer Mario Testino as well. After the actor’s demise, the photographer took to his social media to pay his condolences.
In the picture, Sushant is dressed in an embroidered ethnic black velvet jacket and looks royal as he poses from a vintage car.
Mario Testino wrote, “Very sad to hear Sushant Singh Rajput passed away today. A wonderful Bollywood actor and a great person leaves us at the very early age of 34. My thoughts go to his family, friends and the Indian film industry who loses a star. RIP."
View this post on Instagram
Very sad to hear Sushant Singh Rajput passed away today. A wonderful Bollywood actor and a great person leaves us at the very early age of 34. My thoughts go to his family, friends and the Indian film industry who loses a star. RIP - Es muy triste escuchar que Sushant Singh Rajput falleció hoy. Un maravilloso actor de Bollywood y una gran persona nos deja a la temprana edad de 34 años. Mis pensamientos están con su familia y amigos, así como con la industria cinematográfica india, que pierde una estrella. QEPD #SushantSinghRajput
This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).
Follow @News18Movies for more
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hello, Mr Trump: Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, Indra Nooyi Went to America on 'Temporary' Visa
- International Olympic Day: Sania Mirza Speaks of Olympic Dream, Gagan Narang and Saina Nehwal Share Their Moments
- Bhushan Kumar's Wife Divya Khosla Hits Out At Sonu Nigam For 'Selling Lies,' Calls Him 'Thankless'
- Video of Sushant Singh Rajput Writing with Both Hands Goes Viral
- International Olympic Day: PV Sindhu Performs 25-minute High-intensity Work Live on Instagram