When to Expect the First Movement of Foetus During Pregnancy

A woman’s pregnancy is a special, fascinating, and frequently joyful moment since it builds a connection to the future. One of the most thrilling experiences in this 9-month journey is baby movements or quickening.

Pregnancy quickening is when you detect the fetus’s initial movements. The first time you feel your baby move within your uterus, it could seem unusual. You might not be able to tell whether the sound is coming from your baby, flatulence, or something else. When you begin to notice these quickening movements, it might be comforting to know that your baby is healthy and developing. A baby’s movement can increase the bond between you two.

Top Showsha Video

Many pregnant women have given different words to this quickening feeling. Some say it’s like tapping or tiny pulses, bubbles popping, or light rolls or tumbles. Initially, it could be difficult to identify your sensations. Your infant’s movements are quiet and delicate. Your baby’s movements will intensify as time passes, and you will grow more accustomed to them.

Around week 12 of pregnancy, your unborn child will start to move, but you probably won’t feel it just yet. By around 16 weeks of pregnancy, you might feel a quickening if you’ve previously been pregnant.

On the other hand, it’s typical to not feel movement until 20 weeks if this is your first child. Quickening is felt low in the belly. At least ten movements per two hours should be felt by the third trimester (28 weeks).

Try not to get alarmed if you feel your baby move less than this or if you haven’t yet felt its first powerful kicks. The likelihood that your infant is healthy and moving normally is high.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here