When to Have Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner to Get Maximum Benefits?

When we wake up, the first thing that comes to put mind is what to have for breakfast. After finishing it, we start thinking about lunch and then about dinner. This shows that food is one of the most important parts of our lives. One day we skip a meal, and our body starts reacting in a different way. While what we eat matters, another thing that plays a part is when we eat our meals. The time of having breakfast, lunch and dinner are vital to determine many health benefits. There is a common saying, “Early to bed, early to rise, makes us healthy, wealthy and wise.” Let’s turn it up a little and say, early dinner and early breakfast are all you need to be healthy and smart.

Let’s look at the correct timing of having different meals and how it benefits our body.

Timing

Breakfast: Breakfast is the first meal of the day which makes our guts wake up. Usually, breakfast is eaten after 8 to 10 hours of having our dinner. The best time to have the first meal of the day is between 7 am to 9 am.

Lunch: When you eat your breakfast early, it gives your stomach enough time to rest before you go on to your lunch. This aids digestion of breakfast. The best time to have lunch is between 12 noon to 2 pm.

Dinner: As you have had your lunch early, you might feel hungry soon in the evening. Many dieticians recommend having early dinner in order to satisfy our hunger as well as boost metabolism. You should have your dinner between 6.30 pm to 8 pm.

Benefits

If you have all your meals on a scheduled time daily, then it can help you boost your metabolism. In the morning, your metabolic rate works best, and as the day passes, it slows down. Therefore, having an early breakfast gives it a boost and an early dinner help it sustain.

Scheduled meals help your body stay active throughout the day as you are eating before the battery completely drains and giving it enough time to prepare itself for food.

Having meals on time also helps in the weight loss process as you won’t feel hungry in between and prevent yourself from gulping on unhealthy snacks.

