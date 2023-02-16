When You Wear Tight Clothing For A Long Time, This Is What Happens

While we all love following trends and being fashionable, we end up ignoring their impacts on our skin. Don’t we all love well-fitted and body-hugging clothes? However, tight-fitting clothes come with their own set of health risks that must be considered. For example, extremely tight clothing worn for a long time can put a strain on the stomach, potentially leading to digestive problems.

Outfits that are too tight and press against your skin may impair blood flow or cause nerve damage. Keeping that aside, wearing clothes that are too tight can cause skin irritation, itching, and fungal infections. You must avoid wearing clothing that leaves red marks or pressure marks on your skin or makes it difficult for you to breathe. Let’s look at an expert’s advice and see what she has to say on this.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Dr Priyanka Reddy, founder and chief dermatologist at DNA Skin Clinic said, “It’s important to wear clothing that is comfortable and allows the skin to breathe. If you experience skin irritation or discomfort from tight clothing, you may want to consider wearing looser clothing or clothing made from natural fibers, such as cotton. Avoid synthetic fabrics like nylon, and resin."

Here are some of the effects of tight clothing on the skin:

People may develop yeast infections if they wear tight pants or shapewear. Tight clothing, for example, has little breathability. If you sweat in your clothes or do not change your wet workout or swimwear immediately, there’s a chance for the increase of infection.

Tight clothing can trap sweat and oil against the skin, clog pores and cause acne breakouts, particularly on the upper back.

Wearing tight belted pants/skirts can cause skin sensitivity, and redness, obstruct blood flow and leave a mark around the waist over time. Blood circulation is hampered when you wear other forms of tight clothing, such as corsets and blouses.

Tight clothing can irritate the skin, especially in areas where the skin rubs together, such as the inner thighs and underarms.

