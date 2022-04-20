Where Do You Store Milk in The Fridge? Know The Right Place

Almost all of us believe that we are well-versed when it comes to storing items in a refrigerator. Items that are dry and won’t degrade quickly are not generally put into the refrigerator, whereas the ones at the risk of getting rotten are stored inside the fridge. Apart from keeping the fruits fresh, the fridge is also used to store milk. But do you have any idea that there are certain spots in the fridge where you should not keep the milk?

Most of you will be surprised to know that the energy consumption of the refrigerator is greatly affected by the spots you pick to store food items.

Chris Beasley, from the home insurance company Smart Cover, has talked at length about the right spots for different food items in the fridge.

Most people store milk in the door of the fridge, but this might not be the best place to ensure that the milk keeps fresh for longer, according to Chris Beasley.

Chris explained that the Door compartments are warmer than the rest of the refrigerator. If you find that your refrigerator is not able to keep your milk fresh for long, try storing it in the main storage area, instead.

He also said that condiments and sauces have a longer shelf life and don’t require to be stored at a specified temperature, so they should be fine in the door or on the top shelf of the fridge.

He advised keeping bottled drinks indoor compartments of the refrigerator as it is placed more conveniently there.

Talking about the right spots for meat and fish products, Chris said that such products should be stored in the chilliest section of your fridge.

Chris also said that people tend to stuff their refrigerator with as many things as possible thinking that this way they are making the maximum use of the refrigerator. However, this should not be done as it hampers the movement of air inside the fridge and this causes cold air not to reach the different compartments of the refrigerator.

