Whey Protein Shots Can Help Control Type 2 Diabetes, Shows New Research

A new study has shown the potential for dietary management for type 2 diabetes patients. In this research, participants were asked to drink a small serving of whey protein before meals. The research showed promise that protein supplements can help control blood sugar levels in patients with type 2 diabetes.

The participants in this study were given a premade shot of whey protein before meals and were then monitored for a week as they went about their daily life. To understand the true benefits of the test, the same people spent a week drinking a control shot of no protein. This helped researchers measure the results against each other.

After studying the participants through glucose monitoring, the study revealed that the glucose levels, while taking protein shots, were much better than without. Additionally, the daily blood glucose levels were 0.6 mmol/L lower compared to when they had the control shot.

Dr Daniel West, the Principal Investigator and Senior Lecturer working with the Human Nutrition Research Center and Diabetes Research Group at Newcastle University, UK, said, “While previous studies for a few hours in the lab have shown the potential for this dietary intervention, this is the first time that people have been monitored as they go about normal life.”

She continued, “We believe the whey protein works in two ways, firstly, by slowing down how quickly food passes through the digestive system and secondly, by stimulating several important hormones that prevent the blood sugars from climbing so high.”

The findings of this study were published in the BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care. Diabetes occurs when our pancreas stops functioning. The beta cells present in the pancreas work to generate insulin, which, in turn, helps control sugar levels in our body.

