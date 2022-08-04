Whiskey Based Cocktail Ideas You Can Try This Weekend

They say whiskey is an acquired taste and surely once you get addicted to the taste of it, you love it like no other and often you choose not to indulge in any other alcoholic drinks.

But, every once in a while you might feel like experimenting and no you really do not have to crawl out of your comfort zone because it is a misconception that there are hardly any whiskey-based cocktails available.

Manhatten Cocktail

The ultimate classic whiskey-based cocktail that one can make with sweet vermouth and bitters. Choose any whiskey that you fancy and that could be anything whether you want bourbon or Canadian whiskey.

Whiskey Sour

This one never gets old, does it? Every persons go-to cocktail at a pub can also be a great indoorsy drink as well. Who knew that lemon and whickey could blend in so well together? It is almost like one those lovestories nobody ever saw panning out. And, mind you an egg white is always optional!

Irish Coffee

The perfect drink to gulp down on a monsoon night with a little jazz playing in the background. That wipped cream topping is like the cherry on the cake.

Vieux Carre

Are you feeling a little fancy tonight? Then pour yourself this timeless New Orleans classic. Legends say, the rye whiskey and cognac is what truly does the magic.

Whiskey Cobbler

The sangria of the whiskey world, you can add in all those extra fruits that you have been storing in the fridge. This is a recipe from the 1800s that still works magic, do not skip the club soda.

