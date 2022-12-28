Whiskey-Based Cocktails That Should Be You Go To This New Year's Eve

We are just a few days away from new year’s eve and by this time anybody who is hosting a cosy house party with their closest friends and family are looking for amazing cocktail ideas that can help them woo their guests. While it might be easy to make simple cocktails, why not try out a few extravagant ones that are whiskey-based and are also very easy to make?

But, do not worry you don’t have to go searching for these recipes because we have got your back and here are a few whiskey-based cocktail recipes that will make everybody fall in love with your bartending skills-

Hot Whiskey

This is an exquisite treat with a delicious aroma wafting from the warm glass. It can be enjoyed in many different ways, going nicely with a great variety of toppings like citrus.

Ingredients:-

Hot Water

1/3rd to 1/4th quarter of the glass of whiskey

Method:-

Warm a heat-resistant glass by filling it with hot water.

Fill the warm glass with one-third to one-quarter of Whiskey.

Add 2-3 times that amount of water.

Stir gently with a bar spoon and enjoy.

Bebinca Flip

This drink marries the classic Portuguese dessert – The Bebinca – to one of the oldest styles of cocktail families – the flip – to create a luscious drink, much like its Goan counterpart.

Ingredients Required:-

Oaksmith Gold 50ml

Coconut cream 25ml

Small egg whole 1no

Jaggery Syrup 25ml

Vanilla essence 2 drops

A pinch of nutmeg powder for garnish Method:

Add all the ingredients, except the Oaksmith Gold and the nutmeg powder, to the shaker and shake it hard, without ice, to emulsify the ingredients and create a froth.

This is known as a dry shake.

Now add ice, and the measure of alcohol and shake the drink once again.

Fine strain into a chilled coupe glass and garnish with a pinch of nutmeg powder.

Hot Toddy

Chase away winter chills with your new favourite hot toddy recipe. Extra-aged bourbon adds full-bodied richness, with flavours of vanilla, toasted oak, and baking spice. Perfect for cosy holiday celebrations or quiet nights by the fire.

Ingredients:-

2 parts of your favourite bourbon

1 part Honey

2 parts Fresh Lemon Juice

1/4 cup Hot Water

Lemon Peel Method:

Put bourbon, honey, and lemon juice in a 6-ounce mug.

Top off with hot water and stir until honey is dissolved.

Garnish with a lemon peel (optional)

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here