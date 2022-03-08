White egg and brown egg difference, which is better?

Eggs are one of the most loved breakfast options. You can have them in many ways from half fry to an omelette. Not just the convenience, eggs are the powerhouse of protein and other nutrients. With such benefits, eggs are a must to add to your diet. But most health-conscious people wonder which egg is better for their health, brown or white? Some consider brown food to be healthier, for example, brown bread, brown sugar, wheat pasta, and whole wheat crackers are all considered healthier than their white version.

Now the question is whether brown eggs are also better than white eggs. For a fact, everyone is aware that brown eggs are more expensive than white eggs but does this make them a healthier choice? Let us find out.

Difference between brown egg and white egg

There are major differences when it comes to the appearance of the eggs. Brown eggs are darker than the white ones, and their yolk is also brown unlike the yellow appearance in white eggs. Brown eggs have a pigment in their shell that white eggs don’t have. Now the main point to consider while comparing both of these eggs is to check the nutrient value. It will be a choker for many people that both types of eggs have the same amount of nutrients.

A simple egg contains several nutrients including protein, zinc, calcium, potassium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, selenium, fat, and cholesterol. Both brown and white eggs contain similar amounts of nutrients, and this is why when it comes to the eating benefits of eggs, both are on the same level. Brown eggs might be considered organic, but that is just a myth.

Brown eggs taste different from white eggs, but what makes them different? The primary difference can be concluded by the chicken that lays the egg. Chicken breeds like White Leghorn lay white-shelled eggs, whereas other breeds like Plymouth Rocks and Rhode Island Reds lay brown-shelled eggs. The chicken breed that produces brown eggs is given a better diet and that is why the price of brown eggs is more than the white. If one feeds different chickens the same kind of food, then the taste difference would not be there.

