1-min read

White Face Paint And Green Lipstick: Paris Fashion Week Gets Playful

Crazy beauty looks seen on the catwalks at Paris Fashion Week!

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:March 3, 2018, 4:34 PM IST
White Face Paint And Green Lipstick: Paris Fashion Week Gets Playful
Image: AFP Relaxnews/ Image for representation)
From full-on face paint to crazy lipstick hues, the beauty looks seen on the catwalks at Paris Fashion Week for Autumn/Winter 2018 are getting bolder. Here are five of the most noteworthy.

Maison Margiela

#masonmargiela show #pfw #pfw18 #fashion #paris #fashionblogger

A post shared by Anna Kozyreva (@annakozyreva) on



Eye-popping lipstick shades have become a surprising runway trend this season, and Maison Margiela fell into step with a series of bold hues in shades of green, blue and orange. A dewy complexion was all that was required to complete the look.

Rick Owens
The makeup at Rick Owens was focused on the complexion -- with several of the models sporting an unorthodox face-painted look that left them covered in a chalky white shade, from eyelashes to ears.

Carven
A subtle but contemporary approach to graphic eyeliner brought an edge to the catwalk look at Carven, where the models also showcased bold, angular brows.

Manish Arora



Manish Arora was another designer championing face paint, but his models also showed off clever patterns and Geisha-style red lipstick. The hair was scraped back for extra impact.

Aalto
Aalto, too, received the face paint memo, teaming a white base with colorful patches of eyeshadow, or, in this case, a lacquered black lipstick for a touch of the Gothic.

| Edited by: shifa khan
