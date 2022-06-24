White Hue Dominates Kiara Advani's Summer Wardrobe, These Pictures Are Proof

Kiara Advani is riding high on success after giving back-to-back blockbusters. First Shershaah, then Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and now, Jugjugg Jeeyo. The actress is receiving appreciation from all the corners for her amazing performances in all her last releases. Kiara’s latest film, Jugjugg Jeeyo was released today in the theatres and on its first day itself, the film has received a positive response.

While Kiara is known for her impeccable acting skills, another thing which her fans love about the actress is her fashion sense. Her Instagram is full of stunning pictures and one thing which we can spot by scrolling through the actress’s social media timeline is her love for white.

The cool and the elegant white seem to be Kiara’s go-to colour. Recently, the actress posted some pictures from her latest photoshoot in which she can be seen donning a white corset dress. The actress looked charming in the white dress from the brand House of CB.

Be it Indian or western, the actress never steps back from displaying her love for the subtle colours. During the promotions of the Jugjugg Jeeyo, the actress posed candidly with co-star Varun Dhawan donning a highly embellished crop top and pant set with an embroidered jacket. She even created a video with him to release their new song, Nain Ta Heere.

Another stunning summer look that Kiara carried this season with all the grace and elegance is this white saree. Curated with sequin embroidery, the actress paired the saree with a sleeveless blouse.

Another summer outfit goal that Kiara gave us this season is through this white jumpsuit from the brand Mango. Be it going to the office or just for a day out with friends, this collar-neck half sleeves jumpsuit is a go-to outfit.

Well, these pictures totally sum up Kiara’s love for white this season. Let us know which one is your favourite?

