White Spots on Teeth? Here are Its Causes and Remedies

Maintaining oral hygiene should be quite a significant part of everyone’s lives. Poor oral hygiene can be the cause of many gum diseases. Due to poor oral hygiene, white spots can also appear on teeth. These white spots are not a serious concern but are an indication of poor oral health. This poor oral health spoils a major part of an individual’s personality.

Causes of white spots

Dental Fluorosis- This condition can occur when someone has consumed an excessive quantity of fluoride in childhood. Usually, it is a harmless condition.

Enamel Hypoplasia- This condition can prevail when teeth’s enamel has not formed properly. This problem also occurs in childhood like Dental Fluorosis. The only difference is that, unlike dental Fluorosis, Enamel Hypoplasia increases tooth decay’s risk.

Poor Dental Hygiene- It can cause dental cavities and gum problems.

Consuming an excessive quantity of acidic and sugary foods can also harm your teeth’s health.

Home remedies for white spots:

Properly brush teeth twice a day.

Decrease sugar intake

Eating fruit and vegetable-rich diet

Strictly avoid tobacco products

Floss teeth once daily. (Flossing- Cleaning between teeth using dental floss).

Treatments of white spots:

Enamel Microabrasion- In this procedure, a minuscule amount of enamel is removed from teeth. The purpose of this procedure is to remove the appearance of white spots.

Teeth bleaching- Bleaching is a more professional way of reducing white spots and other stains. Teeth whitening products are available online. Dentists can also be consulted for whitening treatments. During these treatments, in comparison to teeth whitening products available online, more strong bleaching solutions are used.

Dental Veneer- These are thin, protective coverings attached to the front surface of a person’s teeth.

Topical Fluoride- Dentists apply Topical Fluoride to the teeth of people suffering from Enamel Hypoplasia.

Composite resin- Besides Topical Fluoride, dentists use composite resin to fill out cavities.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

