Who Is Dimple Cheema, Fiancée of Vikram Batra, Who Refused to Marry Anyone After His Death? Who Plays Her in Shershaah?

Released today on Amazon Prime Video, Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘Shershaah’ is based on the life of Kargil war hero Captain Batra and borrows its title from the martyr’s codename. The war drama, directed by Vishnuvardhan, celebrates the bravery and unflinching courage of Captain Batra, who fought till his last breath during the 1999 Kargil war.

Kiara Advani plays the role of Dimple Cheema, the fiancee of Captain Batra who decided to remain unmarried after he was martyred in Kargil War. ‘For me, Dimple is an unsung hero, who fought for her love and faced every challenge that came in her personal life with utmost strength,’ Advani told PTI in an interview.

The 28-year-old actor said she is inspired by Cheema, whom she described as the modern-day Indian woman. ‘She represents today’s Indian woman, who makes her own choices and stands by it proudly. Her decision to remain unmarried and her faith in eternal love will always inspire me and hold a special place in my heart,’ she added.

"Shershaah’ gave me a deeper insight into unconditional love and selfless support. Through the making of ‘Shershaah‘ I got to first hand witness the sacrifices of their (armed forces) loved ones, who are the true pillars of support to the men of the Indian Army.

Advani met Cheema before beginning the shooting of ‘Shershaah’ to get into the skin of her character. ‘When I was listening to her, it was the feeling I had about him… (It was) almost like I knew him and he became my own. I felt I was part of his life and journey in my own little way through the film.’ The actor said that director Vishnuvardhan advised her to not mimic Cheema.

Advani previously played the role of another real-life character Sakshi Dhoni, entrepreneur and wife of former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni in the 2016 film ‘M S Dhoni: The Untold Story’. ‘You can’t get into a character by trying to mimic them but if you are emotionally connected to the story, you get the tone,’ she said.

To be part of a film like ‘Shershaah’, Advani said, was a once in a ‘lifetime opportunity’ for her, as it enabled the team to pay homage to the valour of the armed forces. ‘… This is the closest one could get to paying tributes to the Indian Army, Captain Vikram and the men and women, who make our lives easier. We don’t know what’s happening as intensely as it is and to experience it through this film has been extremely humbling. I have a lot of gratitude in my heart.’

The ‘Laxmii’ actor recalls meeting the family of Captain Batra a day before filming for the movie and it only pushed the team to give their best. ‘The day before we started shooting in Palampur and we went to their home, met his family it gave us an emotional sur (tone) that we needed to continue this journey and portray it in the most honest way possible,’ she said.

Advani, also known for films like ‘Bharat Ane Nenu’, ‘Kabir Singh’, and ‘Guilty’, said ‘Shershaah’ has been an ’emotional experience’ for her. "Shershaah’ is more than a film for us, it is an ode to every soldier. It has personally moved me and filled me with so much gratitude that words will always fall short.’ Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, ‘Shershaah’ premiered on Amazon Prime Video on August 12.

(With inputs from PTI)

