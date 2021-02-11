Who is Manasa Varanasi? All You Need to Know About Miss India World 2020

The coveted Femina Miss India 2020 competition took place on February 10, 2021, in Mumbai. Three ladies emerged as the winners at the beauty pageant. Manasa Varanasi was crowned the winner of VLCC Femina Miss India World 2020. Contestants Manika Sheokand and Manya Singh went on to become Miss Grand India 2020, and Miss India 2020 Runner-up, respectively. Rajasthan based Suman Ratan Singh Rao was the former crown holder of the title won by Manasa. As Manasa gears to represent India at the 70th Miss World pageant in December 2021, let’s know more about the woman who accomplished the glorious feat.

Who is Manasa Varanasi?

Manasa was born in Hyderabad, Telangana. The 23-year-old is an engineer and is a financial information exchange analyst. She did her schooling from Global Indian and completed her graduation in computer science engineering from Vasavi College of Engineering.

Her interests ?

According to the Miss India website, Manasa was a shy child while growing up. She preferred to express herself through the medium of Bharatanatyam and music. Her interests are diverse - ranging from books, music, dogs, yoga and nature. She is an observer and likes to give importance to things that usually go undiscovered. She enjoys exploring the world of finance and dreamy skies. Manasa who believes in truly living in the moment, loves travelling. Fiery red, turquoise and other bright colours are some of her favourites. She loves desserts such as Fruit Pudding, Tiramisu and even Nutella. Manasa finds a great interest in embroidery making as well. Her favourite scents have to be cherry blossom or pesto. She has listed her favourite series as The Office and favourite book is The Little Prince and favourite movies as Dead Poets Society, Interstellar and AndhaDhun.

Her inspiration ?

Manasa’s mother, grandmother, and younger sister remain the three most influential people in her life. The Miss India 2020 winner is highly inspired by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant.

The Miss India jury panel included Neha Dhupia, Pulkit Samrat, Chitrangada Singh, and renowned designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock.