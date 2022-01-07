Who is Sami Udell? The Woman Performing Aarti With Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Recently, a video of actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas performing aarti with her chef Sami Udell, at her Los Angeles home, went viral. The clip is from the Lakshmi puja she performed on Diwali last year.

And while many asked who the mystery woman was in the video, Samu Udell, a chef, is something of a celebrity herself in LA. In an interview to Vogue in 2020, she revealed that she became part of the Chopra-Jonas family, by sheer luck.

It was while catering at a party, that Priyanka’s assistant spotted her. And after working for the family for sometime, she just couldn’t leave. She heaped praises on the Jonas family and talked about their relationship.

RELATED NEWS Priyanka Chopra's Unseen Video of Diwali Aarti with Her American Chef Makes Indian Fans Proud

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, she said, has the ability to make you feel like family. “About my love for Priyanka, I can write two million books, she is so kind and hard-working. She genuinely cares about people. When she walks into any room, it’s impossible to not get excited," she was quoted saying in the interview.

And that is not it; Udell revealed that Chopra in many ways, gave her a proper introduction to Indian food. It was a craving for dosa that made Udell discover Indian cuisine.

After a lot of research, the end result was perfect for everyone but not her. “I gave it my all. Everyone loved them, but I didn’t feel like they were quite right. I learned now that the way people eat dosas in their home is quite different from photos I saw on the internet! I learned the real deal from Priyanka’s mom Dr Madhu," she revealed in the discussion.

Udell has previously worked for American NBA superstar DeMarcus Cousins and rappers 2Chainz and Ludacris.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.