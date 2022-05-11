Who Wore it Better, Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone?

Time and again, Alia Bhatt has not only exhibited her acting prowess but has also slain the fashion critics with her voguish couture. She recently channelled her inner boss lady at the inauguration of the Doha Jewellery and Watch Exhibition, Qatar. Sharing the update on her official Instagram account, Alia dropped a series of pictures from her time there. Acing the look with utter perfection, the Brahmastra actress opted for an all-white look in a cape suit. But as soon as people saw Alia’s outfit, they were reminded of Deepika Padukone’s white cape suit by Alberta Ferretti, which she wore in 2019 to unveil her Madame Tussauds statue. Well, the resemblance is quite uncanny.

Alia and her stylist, Ami Patel, shared a series of pictures recently from the occasion. In the first picture, Alia looks surreal while striking a pose for the camera. While the other pictures show the actress walking around and admiring the exhibition, the last two show her relishing fries and poha. In the captions, she wrote, “A beautiful day in Doha with some French fries and poha. Such an honour to inaugurate DJWE2022 and experience the exquisite jewellery and watches."

Coming from the shelves of Harith Hashim, Alia transcended her magnificence as she donned a cape pant suit, which came with a notch lapel blazer that was attached with a floor-grazing cape on the long sleeves and front. Making Alia’s ensemble finest were a buttoned-up front, a plunging neckline, and a fitted silhouette that rounded off other details. Complementing her regal jacket with matching white pants, Alia’s bottoms featured a fitted top and a flared hem. Alia pumped up her elegance and style with a pair of bow-adorned black peep-toe high heels. Giving the look much-needed glitz, she teamed it with diamond rings, dainty diamond earrings, and an emerald and diamond necklace, which also added a dash of colour to the ensemble.

While Alia defined royalty in the ensemble, Deepika donned a similar cape pantsuit at Madame Tussauds’ museum in London to unveil her wax statue. The star was styled by Shaleena Nathani, and her sartorial pick featured a blazer decorated with a floor-grazing cape attached to the shoulders, a plunging neckline, long sleeves, a double-breasted front, and a loose silhouette. Both the actresses teamed their looks with flared bottoms and pointed high heels. But Deepika chose to go with silver gleaming diamonds instead of adding colour to the look.

We think both the ladies looked gorgeous in their outfits. Who do you think wore it better?

