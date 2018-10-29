GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

Who Wore It Better: Lala Anthony or Kareena Kapoor Khan?

Kareena Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Fatima Shaikh, celebrities who were spotted wearing the similar designer wears on red carpet.

News18.com

Updated:October 29, 2018, 11:36 AM IST
Lala Anthony and Kareena Kapoor in Naeem Khan Couture
Lala Anthony or Kareena Kapoor Khan in Naeem Khan

We loved what Kareena wore at the Vogue Women of The Year Awards 2018. The beaded, neck plunging and bodice gown made people pick their jaws from the floor.

But, wait, is she the first to flaunt the Naaem Khan couture? Think again!
Lala Anthony, the Power actress, made headlines for the same gown at the Harper’s Bazaar Icon Party where she was the first to don it.

Earlier in September, during the Harper’s Bazaar party, Lala wore the beaded gown by Naeem Khan and teamed the look with Jimmy Choo shoes and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
Whereas Bebo decided to keep it subtle with her no-accessory look and messy pony look.
Now that we've popped your bubble, have a look at the uncanny resemblance between Lala Anthony and Kareena Kapoor.

lala anthony

Kareena Kapoor Khan was cynosure of all the eyes as she walks the red carpet at the Vogue women of the year awards 2018 in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Alia and Alessandra in Roberto Cavalli

Alia Bhatt attended the Vogue Women of The Year Awards 2018 in a semi-sheer black Roberto Cavalli couture gown. Breaking from her usual quirky style statements, Alia chose to wear a sexy gown with a plunging neckline and the bold sky-high slit.

But have we already seen this gown before? Alessandra Ambrosio, the Victoria's Secret angel flaunted this Roberto Cavalli gown at the Cannes Film Festival. She teamed her gown with a diamond necklace. Apart from the gown, Alia and Alessandra wore black ankle strap heels. With both looking drop-dead gorgeous, it is hard to choose the better of the two. What do you think?

Alia Bhatt stuns in a strapless gown at the Vogue women of the year awards 2018 in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)



Kareena Kapoor and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the metallic dress

Monisha Jaising dressed Fatima Sana for an event at the Jio MAMI Film Festival 2018 in a golden metallic slit dress.

Not long ago, Kareena Kapoor donned the similar peacock blue metallic dress for the launch of her Lakme Absolute Collection during the Lakme Fashion Week 2018.

Kareena decided to go for the messy ponytail and subtle makeup by Mickey Contractor whereas the Dangal girl let her hair down, highlighted her cheek bones and tinted her lips brown.

Though the dresses were similar, the shades were contrasting like their personalities and they carried it in their own respective styles.





Rhea Chakraborty and Priyanka Chopra in sparkling gowns

The Vogue Women of the Year Awards 2018 saw divas and the most powerful women of the country flaunting gorgeous ensembles by International designers.
The new-bee in tinsel town, Rhea Chakraborty was spotted in Marmar Halim's pale pink tulle gown dazzling with some sparkling embellishments. Does this gown remind you of someone international?

Yes, we thought so too. It’s Priyanka's Dior look from the Royal wedding. She wore the light lavender off-shoulder dress with sparkling embellishments at her friend Meghan Markle's reception.

While Rhea wore pink, Piggy Chops wore lavender. On the hairstyle front, Priyanka wore her short hair down and Rhea's middle-parted hair made her look ball-room ready. On the makeup front, Rhea chose smokey eyes and a nude lip shade whereas Priyanka kept her makeup subtle and let her gown do the talking.​





Follow @News18Lifestyle on Twitter for more
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
