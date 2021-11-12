Who Wore the Alexander McQueen Red Dress Better? Sonam Kapoor Ahuja or Natasha Poonawalla

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is a collector of notable haute couture pieces, and it seems her close friend Natasha Poonawalla shares this trait with her. The two friends were recently spotted wearing a piece from the British designer Alexander McQueen’s pre-fall 2021 collection.

Earlier in September, Sonam wore the red dress to the launch of the Business of Fashion show on Bloomberg in London. Now, a recent fashion blog shared a picture of Natasha wearing the same creation. The red dress created by Alexander McQueen’s creative director Sarah Burton presents a new take on the classic red dress.

The red dress comes with a trapeze-line red dress with structural ruffles around the collar. The dress adds both loose and structural look which gives a free-form. The dress worn by both Sonam and Natasha came with a puffed sleeve and voluminous skirt which add an ultra-modern and timelessly classic feel to the creation. Both added a belted waist to their dress, which accentuated the feel of the dress. Another similarity in the looks presented by both the besties was the choice of footwear. The ladies were spotted wearing a pair of Chelsea Tread boots which added another touch of contrast. The giant big-skirted dress worn with hard-hitting classic black boots. The choice of boots added an edge and playfulness to the entire glam look.

The accessories worn by the two did present their own personal style. Sonam chose to carry a red McQueen bag and minimal jewellery, while Natasha carried a contrasting black handbag and also wore a pair of black sunglasses to complete her look.

However, we must say that both the looks are aiming to let the dress be the star of the entire look while accessories like the balck belt, boots and the handbag only add a touch of personal fashion sense. Who do you think wore the dress better?

