Who Wore What: Bollywood Celebs Reigned in Black at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali Party
You can not miss how the bollywood celebs made heads turn at Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Diwali party in their Diwali fashion statements.
Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali Bash at Mannat
Bollywood Diwali parties have kicked in early this year and what better than celebrating it the King Khan's way. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan hosted this year's extravagant Diwali party with all your favorite celebs arriving in style at Mannat.
The pictures are doing the rounds on internet and we sure can't get enough of the star studded party.
Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Juhi Chawla, Kajol and rest of the creme de la creme arrived in style and how.
The stunning celebs put their best fashion foot forward and we love how black reigned the night. Most of them were seen slaying black outfits.
As your Diwali parties will be here soon, you better take a cue from your beloved celebs Diwali fashion statements.
The host of the night, Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were hands down the best dressed in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla Couture. In black, the couple looked nothing less than royalties.
Shah Rukh Khan wore a black band gala while Gauri looked stunning in a black and gold outfit.
Kareena Kapoor Khan left every one awestruck channeling her inner begum in an Anamika Khanna outfit. A black lehenga with heavy silver embroidery with dangling earrings.
Alia Bhatt donned a lehenga choli which was way too plain and simple but Alia carried it off perfectly as her dupatta had a little silver detailing and the lehenga had floral design. With earrings, black bindi and dewy makeup she sizzled in black.
Katrina Kaif flaunted her black Sabyasachi neck plunging saree with a belt around her fit waist and net sleeves. Her makeup stood out done by Daniel Bauer.
Sharaddha Kapoor looked chic in her Kresha Bajaj black lehenga and choli. She kept her makeup subtle with her smokey eyes.
Jacqueline Fernandes loves to play with colors and this time with lilac.
She donned a lilac saree and let her hair down. On the accessory front she wore silver earrings and a bracelet.
Karan Johar has been experimenting quite a lot lately, this time he ditched the usual black traditional outfit and chose to wear a long silver jacket on a black ensemble. Fashion done right!
Juhi Chawla looks effortlessly graceful in a beautiful Abhinav Mishra Sharara perfect for Diwali!
Sara Ali Khan in a golden Sandeep Khosla and Abu Jani Lehenga Choli
Shilpa Shetty in Manish Malhotra's Sharara Sari
Kajol in a salmon pink anarkali by Faabiiana
Kriti Sanon in green lehenga choli by Anushree Reddy
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
