Who Wore What: Jacqueline, Karan Johar, Preity Zinta Light up Shilpa Shetty's Diwali Party















View this post on Instagram



A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Nov 4, 2018 at 9:04pm PST



















View this post on Instagram



A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official) on Nov 4, 2018 at 10:08pm PST



















View this post on Instagram



A post shared by FilmiFever (@filmifever) on Nov 5, 2018 at 11:02am PST



















View this post on Instagram



A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz) on Nov 4, 2018 at 10:16pm PST



















View this post on Instagram



A post shared by Babita Malkani (@babitamalkani) on Nov 5, 2018 at 1:50am PST





Bollywood stars are turning hosts during the festive season with their star-studded Diwali parties. After Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's extravagant party, Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra played host to their celeb friends and everyone was dressed to kill.The host for the night, Shilpa Shetty, was the best dressed of them all in her white ruffle saree gown by Amit Aggarwal. She teamed her outfit with sandals and classy diamond jewellery adorning her wrist and fingers. With her signature voluminous hair do, Shilpa looked ravishing as ever and set the bar high in her Diwali outfit.Ditching the plain Kurta-Pajama look, Shilpa's better half Raj Kundra looked his best in a navy blue traditional kurta.Shamita Shetty also looked chic in House of Masaba's billowing sleeved silk shrug and skirt with indo-western theme.Jacqueline Fernandez carries traditional outfits like nobody else. Jacqueline adorned a white and gold skirt with embroidered blouse and a gold dupatta. On the make up front, she tinted her lips pink and kept her hair bunned up.While everyone else was dressed in ethnic, Salman Khan brought his own style to the party in his basic blue Being Human tee and blue faded jeans.Divya Khosla Kumar looked gorgeous in Shehlaa Khan's Light Gold embellished details merged with plum rose print organza cape jacket and chiffon parallel pants from the Amaranthine collection. What enhanced her outfit was the neck piece.The bubbly, Preity Zinta looked nothing less than a diva. Dressed in Seema Khan's pista green Anarkali with sequins scallop edged dupatta, Preity gave a twist to her look by draping her dupatta.Karan Johar was shining in a black embroidered velvet Sherwani perfect for men this festive season. Previously, Karan looked dapper even at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali party in his metallic jacket.Geeta Basra looked radiant in Thulian pink crop top with a tulle layered lehenga which was hand embroidered.Sophie Choudry looked stunning in her baby pink saree and sequined silver blouse by Manish Malhotra. We loved how she let down her hair in soft curls. Perfect Diwali outfit.Mother-to-be Neha Dhupia looked festive ready and yet comfortable in a brick red Hyadrangea print cape and kite pants. She teamed her look with black juttis.