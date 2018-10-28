Who's Your Pick For Best Dressed At Vogue Women of The Year Awards 2018

If you're wondering where all the Bollywood stars were last night? Well, we found them at dazzling at the Vogue Women of the Year awards 2018 at the Grand Hyatt. Undoubtedly, the glamorous lot looked their best and even took awards home.The dress code for the night was 'Your Vogue Best' which the stars experimented to their fashionable best.As always the celebs were dressed to kill but this Vogue Awards it was the gown that swept away awards for sure. From the Style Icon of the Year, Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunting her Naeem Khan gown to Jacqueline Fernandez and Janhvi Kapoor stunning us in Falguni Shane Peacock gown; Alia Bhatt in her semi-sheer Roberto Cavalli dress with a sky-high slit to Kiara Advani and Radhika Apte in their ravishing red looks.How can we overlook the stunning men of WOTY 2018. We had Karan Johar rocking his Dolce & Gabbana robe ensemble, while the other dapper men Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aryan, Rana Daggubati, Vicky Kushal and Ishan Khatter also made heads turn.Other than the actors, Vogue Awards was graced by the top women journalists of the country Barkha Dutt in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and Faye D'Souza in Gaurav Gupta.Among the designers Masaba Gupta was seen in her out-of-the-blue over-sized suit ditching the gown red carpet look, she clearly gave us a fashion cue as to what would be the next trend in the fashion universe.Here's all your favorite celebrities acing the red carpet look at Vogue Women of The Year awards 2018:Image: VogueImage: VogueImage: VogueImage: VogueImage: VogueImage: VogueImage: VogueImage: VogueImage: VogueImage: VogueImage: VogueImage: VogueImage: VogueImage: VogueImage: VogueImage: Vogue