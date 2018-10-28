English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Who's Your Pick For Best Dressed At Vogue Women of The Year Awards 2018
Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor looked ravishing at the Vogue Women of The Year Awards 2018.
Vogue Women of The Year Awards 2018 Image: Vogue
Loading...
If you're wondering where all the Bollywood stars were last night? Well, we found them at dazzling at the Vogue Women of the Year awards 2018 at the Grand Hyatt. Undoubtedly, the glamorous lot looked their best and even took awards home.
The dress code for the night was 'Your Vogue Best' which the stars experimented to their fashionable best.
As always the celebs were dressed to kill but this Vogue Awards it was the gown that swept away awards for sure. From the Style Icon of the Year, Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunting her Naeem Khan gown to Jacqueline Fernandez and Janhvi Kapoor stunning us in Falguni Shane Peacock gown; Alia Bhatt in her semi-sheer Roberto Cavalli dress with a sky-high slit to Kiara Advani and Radhika Apte in their ravishing red looks.
How can we overlook the stunning men of WOTY 2018. We had Karan Johar rocking his Dolce & Gabbana robe ensemble, while the other dapper men Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aryan, Rana Daggubati, Vicky Kushal and Ishan Khatter also made heads turn.
Other than the actors, Vogue Awards was graced by the top women journalists of the country Barkha Dutt in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and Faye D'Souza in Gaurav Gupta.
Among the designers Masaba Gupta was seen in her out-of-the-blue over-sized suit ditching the gown red carpet look, she clearly gave us a fashion cue as to what would be the next trend in the fashion universe.
Here's all your favorite celebrities acing the red carpet look at Vogue Women of The Year awards 2018:
Image: Vogue
Image: Vogue
Image: Vogue
Image: Vogue
Image: Vogue
Image: Vogue
Image: Vogue
Image: Vogue
Image: Vogue
Image: Vogue
Image: Vogue
Image: Vogue
Image: Vogue
Image: Vogue
Image: Vogue
Image: Vogue
The dress code for the night was 'Your Vogue Best' which the stars experimented to their fashionable best.
As always the celebs were dressed to kill but this Vogue Awards it was the gown that swept away awards for sure. From the Style Icon of the Year, Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunting her Naeem Khan gown to Jacqueline Fernandez and Janhvi Kapoor stunning us in Falguni Shane Peacock gown; Alia Bhatt in her semi-sheer Roberto Cavalli dress with a sky-high slit to Kiara Advani and Radhika Apte in their ravishing red looks.
How can we overlook the stunning men of WOTY 2018. We had Karan Johar rocking his Dolce & Gabbana robe ensemble, while the other dapper men Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aryan, Rana Daggubati, Vicky Kushal and Ishan Khatter also made heads turn.
Other than the actors, Vogue Awards was graced by the top women journalists of the country Barkha Dutt in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and Faye D'Souza in Gaurav Gupta.
Among the designers Masaba Gupta was seen in her out-of-the-blue over-sized suit ditching the gown red carpet look, she clearly gave us a fashion cue as to what would be the next trend in the fashion universe.
Here's all your favorite celebrities acing the red carpet look at Vogue Women of The Year awards 2018:
Image: Vogue
Image: Vogue
Image: Vogue
Image: Vogue
Image: Vogue
Image: Vogue
Image: Vogue
Image: Vogue
Image: Vogue
Image: Vogue
Image: Vogue
Image: Vogue
Image: Vogue
Image: Vogue
Image: Vogue
Image: Vogue
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Can't Wait for the Moon to Rise As She Keeps First Karva Chauth for Nick; See Pic
- Buying Guide: You Don’t Realize it, But You Need an Air Purifier Inside Your Car
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 For Diwali 2018
- Julen Lopetegui Trying His Best to Put Real Madrid at the Top, Says Marcelo
- #90sMoviesIn2018: 23 Years Later, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Remains as Relevant Today
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...