»
1-min read

Who's Your Pick For Best Dressed At Vogue Women of The Year Awards 2018

Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor looked ravishing at the Vogue Women of The Year Awards 2018.

News18.com

Updated:October 28, 2018, 12:19 PM IST
Vogue Women of The Year Awards 2018 Image: Vogue
Loading...
If you're wondering where all the Bollywood stars were last night? Well, we found them at dazzling at the Vogue Women of the Year awards 2018 at the Grand Hyatt. Undoubtedly, the glamorous lot looked their best and even took awards home.

The dress code for the night was 'Your Vogue Best' which the stars experimented to their fashionable best.

As always the celebs were dressed to kill but this Vogue Awards it was the gown that swept away awards for sure. From the Style Icon of the Year, Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunting her Naeem Khan gown to Jacqueline Fernandez and Janhvi Kapoor stunning us in Falguni Shane Peacock gown; Alia Bhatt in her semi-sheer Roberto Cavalli dress with a sky-high slit to Kiara Advani and Radhika Apte in their ravishing red looks.

How can we overlook the stunning men of WOTY 2018. We had Karan Johar rocking his Dolce & Gabbana robe ensemble, while the other dapper men Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aryan, Rana Daggubati, Vicky Kushal and Ishan Khatter also made heads turn.

Other than the actors, Vogue Awards was graced by the top women journalists of the country Barkha Dutt in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and Faye D'Souza in Gaurav Gupta.

Among the designers Masaba Gupta was seen in her out-of-the-blue over-sized suit ditching the gown red carpet look, she clearly gave us a fashion cue as to what would be the next trend in the fashion universe.

Here's all your favorite celebrities acing the red carpet look at Vogue Women of The Year awards 2018:

alia bhatt
Image: Vogue


Image: Vogue

karisma kapoor
Image: Vogue

janhvi
Image: Vogue

kartik aryan
Image: Vogue

karan johar
Image: Vogue

vicky Kushal
Image: Vogue

ak
Image: Vogue

haha
Image: Vogue

kiara advani
Image: Vogue

Faye D'Souza
Image: Vogue

Ileana
Image: Vogue

radhika apte
Image: Vogue

PRIETY ZINTA
Image: Vogue

Masaba Gupta
Image: Vogue

barkha dutt
Image: Vogue







| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
