Why Are Dairy Products Opposed by Skin Professionals?

We have been informed for a long time that milk and other dairy products are beneficial for our health, namely for strong bones and healthy skin. But everyone is familiar with someone who says that giving up dairy “absolutely saved" their skin. Because of how frequently this story is told in the beauty community, dairy is frequently blamed for skin problems. Dairy is blamed for everything from eczema and acne to dull skin and other skin conditions.

The evidence that what you eat affects the health of your skin is growing, according to recent studies. Regarding dairy in particular, there is only a little amount of research to support the claim that dairy products are crucial in the development or aggravation of skin problems like acne.

The following information regarding dairy and how it affects our skin should be known:

Growth hormone impact

Casein, a protein found in cow’s milk and dairy products, increases levels of several hormones, including insulin-like growth factor-1 (IGF-1), prolactin, prostaglandins, and steroids. Recombinant bovine growth hormone (rBGH), a synthetic hormone, is frequently administered to cows by farmers in an effort to boost milk production. All of these hormones, but particularly IGF-1, are connected to an increase in sebum production, the oil in the skin that clogs pores and causes acne.

Elevation in the insulin level

Most frequently, dairy is coupled with other substances like sweets or processed foods, which disturbs insulin levels and leads to hormonal imbalance. Our bodies digest dairy into proteins that resemble insulin. Inflammatory skin conditions including acne, eczema, and rosacea as well as other skin conditions like acanthosis nigricans, amyloidosis, pigmentation, dryness, and others are brought on by the body’s increased susceptibility to infection and inflammation brought on by elevated insulin levels. Additionally, this inflammation causes the collagen to break down, hastening the ageing process and the development of fine wrinkles.

Dairy intolerance’s effects

Dairy products contain lactose, a sugar that occurs naturally. To enable us to absorb the sugar, our systems break it down using an enzyme called lactose. However, lactose intolerance results in insufficient lactose intake, which sets off an inflammatory response in the body. Because the skin barrier has been compromised, the skin displays inflammatory symptoms such a discoloured complexion and sensitivity. Although not all skin problems are caused by dairy consumption, it has been determined via limited study and evidence that dairy can exacerbate a variety of underlying skin diseases. Skin health is influenced by a variety of factors, including diet, heredity, stress, hormones, sleep, pollution, and personal habits like smoking and drinking.

It’s also crucial to keep in mind that not all dairy products are bad for our skin. Fermented dairy products like kefir, live yoghurt, curd, cottage cheese, and cheese have been linked to improved digestion, better heart and bone health, and better weight control. Instead of completely cutting out dairy, consume it in moderation and balance.

Sonakshi S, a consultant dermatologist and cosmetologist at Ara Skin Clinic in Bengaluru, contributed the following.

