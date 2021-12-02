Why are Fats Important in Daily Diet? Check Out the Reasons

Excessive fat in the body can lead to weight gain but skipping them altogether from daily diet is not a wise move. Fats are the energy source of the body, they protect the organs, supports cell growth, keep blood pressure and cholesterol under control. Hence, if you cut out all fat from the diet, you are actually depriving your body of what it needs the most. In an Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra stated that fats are essential for the body to function at an optimum level.

Lovneet informed that fats are one of the macronutrients the body requires to function. Getting around 25 to 30% of calories from fats is a good place to be in for most people. She suggested that fats should be eaten with every meal. According to the nutritionist, people should not rule out all fats, instead, they just focus on healthier varieties. In the post, she further highlighted the important role fats play and why they should not be removed from the diet.

Check out the post:

According to Lovneet,

Fat is a major fuel source for the body and it is also the main way you store energy.

The body needs fat to absorb certain nutrients, like fat-soluble vitamins (vitamins A, D, E and K) and antioxidants.

Fat gives body cells their desired structure.

Omega-3 fats, which is a type of unsaturated fat, are vital for optimum nerve, brain, and heart function. However, you can rule out Trans fats from the diet. Trans fat is an artificial kind of fat found in partially hydrogenated oils.

Fats are an important source of energy, and it also contains active molecules that influence the response of the muscles to insulin and inflammation.

Lovneet suggested adding a handful of nuts, a dash of olive oil to the meal as the importance of healthy fats in the daily meal plan cannot be denied.

