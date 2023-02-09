Red blood cells (RBCs) have an important role to play in our bodies. These cells are round with a flat and indented centre. The size and health of RBCs can be checked using a blood test. These cells are also referred to as erythrocytes and deliver oxygen to the tissues inside your body. Oxygen then turns into energy and your tissues release carbon dioxide. Your RBCs even transport carbon dioxide to your lungs that you exhale. The life span of a single RBC is 120 days.

Haemoglobin (Hb) is a protein present in the red blood cells that are responsible for the delivery of oxygen to the tissues. To ensure proper tissue oxygenation, a sufficient haemoglobin level is required.

What is the normal haemoglobin level?

For men, the normal haemoglobin level is 13.2 to 16.6 grams per decilitre

For women, it is 11.6-15 grams per decilitre

What is the normal RBC count?

For men: 4.35-5.36

For women: 3.92-5.13

Common illnesses related to the red blood cells

Most people don’t think about their red blood cell count unless they have a disease that impacts these cells. Problems with RBCs are because of illnesses or a lack of iron and vitamins in your diet. Some diseases of the red blood cells are inherited from one generation to another.

Diseases of the red blood cells include different types of anaemia. This is a condition in which there are very few red blood cells to carry oxygen all over the body. People with anaemia may have red blood cells that are of abnormal shape. They look larger than normal, or smaller than normal.

Symptoms of anaemia include increased heart rate, tiredness, pale skin, feeling cold and, in severe cases, heart failure. Children who do not have enough healthy RCBs grow and develop slowly in comparison to other children. These symptoms show the importance of red blood cells in our daily life.

If your haemoglobin level is not normal, your doctor may want to evaluate the haemoglobin test results along with some other tests, or additional tests may be recommended.

