Why Are Supplements Needed And What’s Lacking In Your Diet?

No matter what your goal is when taking supplements, one thing is certain: They aren’t a replacement for a nutrient-dense, healthy diet. Supplements are meant to enhance benefits already provided by eating a well-rounded diet.

Supplements should never be used in place of real food. “Don’t underestimate what a nutrient-packed salad can do for you compared to a pill. Vitamins and minerals are essential to helping your body develop and function as it should. While you can get all of what’s recommended by eating healthy, you may still need a little extra nutrient boost. That’s where supplements come in — providing you with the support your body needs to stay healthy,” says Sujeesh Sukumaran, Co-Founder, Jollywell.

Before getting into the reasons why you should consider taking supplements, let’s also look into some scenarios where you don’t have to consume supplements in your daily diet.

You are consistent in your workout sessions

You have little to zero stress

You are not facing heavy hair fall

You sleep like a baby

You are active and don’t feel unnecessary fatigue

If you succeed in saying “yes” to all of the above, you really don’t need supplements. But if not, you should consider consuming supplements, and if that is on your list, this read will be worth your time.

Benefits of taking dietary supplements

While the internet can offer a wealth of useful information, it is frequently challenging to determine whether the information is accurate or not. But when consumed appropriately, supplements could help to change your health game. Hence, when you’re considering adding supplements to your regimen moving forward, carefully consider the advantages of the supplements listed below by Sukumaran.

– Your companion on a weight loss journey

If you are someone who is starting to get on a weight loss plan, chances are you might be missing out on key nutrients. According to a new global study across 30 countries, 45% of the population struggles with weight loss, but with the use of the right supplements, the weight loss journey will not be as tiring as it seems. The right supplement can put you back on track for a healthy weight loss journey.

– Zero worries on your daily essential

It is very challenging to track the intake of essential nutrients daily, and many lifestyle diseases could be avoided by just taking in more vitamins and minerals at the right time. One needs to change their lifestyle and food intake, but by taking supplements, you will be able to sustain your body with the essential nutrients it requires.

– Heart health right on board

The American Heart Association (AHA) has recommended having omega-3 fatty acids for the good function of the cardiovascular system. You can include supplements that contain omega-3 fatty acids in your diet with the right prescriptions. Along with these, incorporating a healthy diet, exercising consistently, and getting enough sleep will boost your heart health and reduce the risk of heart disease.

– Great sleep, great health!

Finally, the most important but neglected factor in one’s sleep. Not everybody is blessed to sleep like a baby. For a better sleep schedule, you should consider adding sleep supplements that contain melatonin to your night routine as prescribed by your doctor.

Having all of the essential nutrients in your daily diet is a back-breaking task, and for this reason, incorporating supplements is vital. There are multiple types of supplements available on the market based on your preference and lifestyle, but always seek the type of supplement where the ingredients are organically and naturally sourced, which will benefit you in the long term.

