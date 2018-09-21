GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Why Are These Crumbly 'Superstar' Sneakers Trending and Offending People

Golden Goose came under fire for releasing a pair of tattered shoes 'Superstar Taped Sneakers', which according to the critics did nothing but glorify poverty.

Updated:September 21, 2018, 2:10 PM IST
Why Are These Crumbly 'Superstar' Sneakers Trending and Offending People
A pair of Superstar Taped Sneakers on Nordstrom.
Wondering why are a pair of tattered 'Superstar Tape Sneaker' doing rounds on internet?

Recently, shoe brands are out doing each other with their bizarre trends but this time shoe trend setters went a little too far , triggering an outrage on social media and came under fire for glorifying poverty.

Golden Goose, an Italian Shoe Brand, manufactured the Superstar Tape Sneaker which are worn out, dusty and taped-up.

The brand chose to display these shoes on an American retail chain Nordstrom and are being sold for $530 (Rs. 38,000)!




The "crumbly" shoes description read, "Crumply, hold-it-all-together tape details a distressed leather sneaker in a retro low profile with a signature sidewall star and a grungy rubber cupsole.

The outrage received by the brand got intense over night with twitterati and comedians criticizing the design calling it distasteful and stupid.










Similarly, in 2016, Golden Goose faced backlash for featuring a line of sneakers with tape and scuff marks available in pink and blue colors for $590.

We leave it to you to decide if you want to step in their shoes or not.

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
