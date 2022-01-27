Why Arjuna Bark is Heart’s Herbal Hero

Arjuna is a traditional Ayurvedic herb. This rose-coloured tree bark is believed to nourish and raise the psychic and emotional components of the heart, in addition to improving and strengthening the physical tissue of the heart. Many botanical allies may be of great help in many of the areas related to the heart, but Arjuna can be termed as the heart’s herbal hero.

Apart from its heart-healing properties, the tree’s reddish bark is highly regarded for its other therapeutic characteristics. Arjuna includes a plethora of bioactive components such as cardenolide, tannin, flavonoid, ellagic and gallic acid, all of which have incredible therapeutic qualities. Arjuna has been advised in Ayurvedic medicine for treating illnesses caused by kapha, pitta, and vitta deficiencies.

Let’s know some other health benefits of Arjuna

Blood pressure control

Arjuna bark is used with other medicinal herbs to control blood pressure. It has been shown to improve dyspnoea and systolic blood pressure in people with congestive heart failure.

Digestive Health

Arjuna helps build and preserve the stability of the stomach mucosa, which supports the vulnerable digestive system. This is significant because it protects against acid surges, which may cause heartburn.

Heart-healthy:

Arjuna bark lowers bad cholesterol and BP, two important risk factors for cardiovascular disease. It protects stroke, heart attack, and age-related heart conditions by acting as an antioxidant and anti-clotting substance.

Beneficial to the lungs

Arjuna, according to Ayurveda, can also help with lung disorders, including cough, asthma, and certain infections. Because of its Kapha (cough) balancing characteristics, Arjuna aids in their reduction.

Combats Inflammation

Arjuna’s potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant qualities protect the body from the detrimental effects of pollutants. Arjuna is a powerful herb that helps slow down the ageing process. It can also battle chronic inflammation and improve general health and well-being.

(Disclaimer: The information and information given in this article are based on general assumptions. News18 does not confirm the same. Before implementing these, please contact the concerned expert.)

