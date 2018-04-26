English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Why Associate Pleasure With Sin, Questions Kalki
Kalki launched jewellery designer Farah Khan's MagnumXFarahKhan Collection.
A file photo.
Actress Kalki Koechlin wonders why people associate pleasure with sin.
Kalki launched jewellery designer Farah Khan's MagnumXFarahKhan Collection, inspired by ice cream brand Magnum's idea of Taking Pleasure Seriously, here on Tuesday.
The actress, the muse of the line, was asked what she prefers in life -- 'pleasure seriously or secret sins'.
She said: "I don't know why people associate pleasure with sin. I think pleasure should be taken seriously and celebrated. I think you can't give pleasure if you don't take pleasure, so it's a very important part of life."
On the one pleasure that she takes seriously, Kalki said: "I really enjoy being on stage... Generally being in the theatre and being on stage in front of a live audience is the moment when I am most present, when I am not thinking about anything else and that for me is pleasure... To be in the moment."
Her upcoming film includes "Gully Boy", about street rappers in Mumbai.
"It's about Dharavi slum rapping. Some of the rappers including Divine, Naezy and Kaam Bhari have written some amazing lyrics for the film. Ranveer Singh is playing a rapper in the film and I am playing music producer who helps him in one of the songs in it. Alia Bhatt is also in the film and the film will be out early next year," Kalki said.
The musical drama, releasing on February 14 next year, is directed by Zoya Akhtar.
