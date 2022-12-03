Why Boiled Eggs Are Perfect In Winters To Lose Weight

Are you one of those people who begin their day with eggs? Do you prefer them poached, scrambled, omelet-style or boiled? The good news is that eggs contain a variety of nutrients that can be beneficial to your body. We are all aware that frying a food item makes your taste buds dance, however; it may cause some health problems.

So, let’s focus on boiled eggs because they are an ideal option for those looking to boost their immunity and lose weight. Boiling eggs have numerous health benefits, which is why you should begin your day by taking out a saucepan, adding water and eggs, and allowing them to boil. Here are a few benefits of consuming boiled eggs, especially in the winter season.

Good fats

Boiled eggs contain healthy or good fats, which protect organs and aid in keeping the body warm, making them ideal for winter.

Stronger bones

Eggs contain Vitamin D which not only boosts your immunity but also keeps your bones strong.

Brain health

Eggs contain a high concentration of omega-3 fatty acids and choline, which build the cell membrane and play a significant role in the production of signalling molecules in the brain, according to experts.

Lose weight

Eggs are a great source of lean protein as well as amino acids, with a low-calorie count that can aid in weight loss, which is difficult to achieve during the winter when lethargy and cold weather become impediments in your fitness regime.

Improve immunity

Eggs contain a good amount of vitamins B6, B12 and zinc, and these nutrients help in boosting immunity and fight flu and cold.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here