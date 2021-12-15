Why Brushing Your Hair Every Day is Critical and How to Do it

We have all heard the old wives; tale of brushing one’s hair at least 100 times a day. That seems like a hell of an arm workout, but it’s certainly not essential to brush your hair that frequently. Brushing your hair may appear to be a straightforward, everyday chore that cannot go wrong, but experts say that many individuals are not brushing their hair the right way at all. In this guide, we will tell you about how and when to brush your hair for the best long-term outcomes and healthy locks.

What are the benefits of combing?

Think again if you believe combing your hair is just about detangling. Brushing your hair has various advantages that go beyond just eliminating knots. For starters, it aids in the distribution of healthy natural oils throughout your hair, preventing oil buildup at the scalp and generating a “greasy" appearance. These natural oils also shield your hair from the elements. Brushing your hair stimulates the oil-producing sebaceous glands while also reducing the 100 or so hairs that you lose on average every day.

How to do it the right way?

These advantages are best felt by flipping your head upside down and brushing from the nape of your neck to the tips of your hair, then flipping your head back over and brushing from the top of your head and forehead down through the length once more. It’s the most effective technique to disperse oils and maintain a healthy shine.

How often should you run a comb through your hair?

According to experts, the recommended frequency of hair brushing is influenced by the length and structure of the hair. Straight hair is not the same as curly hair. Brushing your hair twice a day — before you get dressed in the morning and before you go to bed — will assist those with straight to wavy hair. If your hair is really long or very dry, you should brush it three times a day to keep knots at bay and to increase the creation of natural oil. Brushing your hair once a day – or even once per shampoo – is usually plenty if it is greasy or curly.

Using a wide-tooth wooden brush is also a good idea as it does not make your hair feel frizzy due to its anti-static property. Brushing your hair while it is damp is never a good idea. Damp hair is prone to breaking, and combing it when it is wet can-do serious harm. In the shower, use a wide-tooth comb to apply conditioner evenly and assist eliminate knots.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.