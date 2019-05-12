English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Why Certain Employees Always Call in Sick
Women in purely male teams and older employees in very young teams are absent almost twice as much as their colleagues in teams where they have a good fit.
Female night shift workers saw a 41 percent increased risk of skin cancer and a 32 percent higher risk of breast cancer. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Martin Novak/ shutterstock.com)
Loading...
If you are tired of certain employees skipping work, look at the constitution of the team. According to an interesting study, women in purely male teams and older employees in very young teams are absent almost twice as much as their colleagues in teams where they have a good fit.
Professor Florian Kunze and Max Reinwald from the University of Konstanz in Germany investigated workplace behaviour of employees who are in the minority in their teams.
The two researchers observed more than 800 teams in a big Swiss-based service company over the course of seven years.
They focused on two attributes of new team members — gender and age.
They found that the more unequal a new team member, the earlier and the more easily they will find themselves in situations where they will be subject to discrimination.
These so-called anchoring events then go on to shape the subjects' perceptions of teamwork for years to come.
"Of course non-average team members don't automatically and constantly skip work! We have not been looking into individual workloads and performance or into individual work biographies, that remains for a follow-up study to tackle.
"Our study is limited to a blue-collar environment, where prejudices towards women and older co-workers are more pronounced. We can safely draw the conclusion that women in male-dominated, as well as older employees in younger environments, experience more discrimination. And this experience of discrimination increases over time," said Professor Kunze.
The team evaluated 2,711 persons — date of a team entry, team composition, team swaps, absenteeism — all completely anonymously.
"The trend is pretty obvious: during their first year on a new team, new members remain inconspicuous regardless of their fit.
After that, the curve rises, and quite steeply in many cases. After a few years, women in purely male teams, and older employees in very young teams, are absent almost twice as much as their colleagues in teams where they have a good fit.
"It comes down to about eight annual days of absence compared to four, which is pretty significant," said the researchers in a paper published in Academy of Management Journal.
Reinwald and Kunze hope the results would give companies and organizations looking to increase diversity some pointers on how to do so successfully.
"Employees that do not fit their teams demographically require increased attention and support, especially when just starting out - and team leaders ought to be sensitized to and prepared for these needs," they suggested.
Professor Florian Kunze and Max Reinwald from the University of Konstanz in Germany investigated workplace behaviour of employees who are in the minority in their teams.
The two researchers observed more than 800 teams in a big Swiss-based service company over the course of seven years.
They focused on two attributes of new team members — gender and age.
They found that the more unequal a new team member, the earlier and the more easily they will find themselves in situations where they will be subject to discrimination.
These so-called anchoring events then go on to shape the subjects' perceptions of teamwork for years to come.
"Of course non-average team members don't automatically and constantly skip work! We have not been looking into individual workloads and performance or into individual work biographies, that remains for a follow-up study to tackle.
"Our study is limited to a blue-collar environment, where prejudices towards women and older co-workers are more pronounced. We can safely draw the conclusion that women in male-dominated, as well as older employees in younger environments, experience more discrimination. And this experience of discrimination increases over time," said Professor Kunze.
The team evaluated 2,711 persons — date of a team entry, team composition, team swaps, absenteeism — all completely anonymously.
"The trend is pretty obvious: during their first year on a new team, new members remain inconspicuous regardless of their fit.
After that, the curve rises, and quite steeply in many cases. After a few years, women in purely male teams, and older employees in very young teams, are absent almost twice as much as their colleagues in teams where they have a good fit.
"It comes down to about eight annual days of absence compared to four, which is pretty significant," said the researchers in a paper published in Academy of Management Journal.
Reinwald and Kunze hope the results would give companies and organizations looking to increase diversity some pointers on how to do so successfully.
"Employees that do not fit their teams demographically require increased attention and support, especially when just starting out - and team leaders ought to be sensitized to and prepared for these needs," they suggested.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Brick by Brick, How MI Have Built an Imposing Outfit
- Aditya Seal is Upset People Love Avengers: Endgame but Find Student of the Year 2 'Unrealistic'
- Weekly Tech Recap: Google Pixel 3a, Samsung Galaxy Fold Delayed, Realme X And More
- IPL 2019 | Five Memorable Finals Over the Years in IPL
- Netizens Question Freedom of Speech in Mamata Banerjee's Bengal after BJP Activist Jailed for Meme
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results