Why Changing Your Workout Routine is a Good Thing

When it comes to exercise, many of us follow the same routine due to our habits. Regular exercise is great for you, but its also important to vary your fitness routine.

Anand Barot, CEO, BOUNCEinc India shares details on why it's beneficial for your body and brain when you try new activities. Research says it is the key to stimulating different muscle groups and preventing boredom.

There is an ever-growing need of being healthy and staying fit in contemporary times especially with the onset of several fitness initiatives like The Fit India Movement driven by our Prime Minister that encourage people to remain healthy and fit with physical activities and sports

Today, we are witnessing an array of contemporary healthy fitness activities that make our fitness goals more fun and less tedious to cope up with. A lot of fitness enthusiasts' are moving towards power Yoga, Calisthenics, Cross-fit sessions, Zumba classes and Pilates etc. to achieve their fitness goals. We come across many such ways to keep up with our fitness goals that make it best to keep changing your workout routine until you find the best for your body. This is best seen amongst athletes and sport personalities that keep changing their workout routine to scrap the monotonous workout regime to try and give their body the adrenaline rush it needs.

Another recent addition people are actually switching on to achieve their fitness goals is the fun yet high adrenaline driven Bouncing workout with trampolines. A study carried out by NASA found that 10 minutes on a trampoline is equivalent to 30 minutes of running which makes it a better cardiovascular workout. In fact, NASA believes that "rebound exercise is the most efficient, effective form of exercise yet devised by man." Trampolining is not only your usual ï¿½calorie burning' routine but offers a variety of benefits through rebound exercises such as cardiovascular fitness, coordination and agility, muscle toning and stress relief.

Celebrities too are catching on to this trend from Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt's super fun trampoline workout that was posted online to Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput enjoying their time together on a trampoline. Who would've thought that our childhood dream of jumping around on trampolines would no longer be a child-like dream but evolve into an altogether healthy and fitness programme. The trampoline workout is a unique blend of fun and freestyle that helps develop core strength, muscular strength, and tones the body.

It's a really good cardio workout

One of the unique benefits of trampoline training is its intense and energetic cardio workout that increases your heart rate pumping the blood to flow all around your body. It stimulates the flow thereby ridding the body of any toxins or waste and builds a healthy cardiovascular system.

Improves co-ordination & agility especially for toddlers

Bouncing on a trampoline helps you learn to control the coordination of your arms and legs and adjust the position of your body accordingly. As it increases awareness of your body and a sense of balance, these improved motor skills can therefore assist in various sports that require a lot of hand-eye and general co-ordination. Therefore, bouncing is not only popular with adults but is also beneficial for kids as it helps with their motor skill development, improves balance and enhances their posture.

It's a low impact exercise!

Although trampolining provides an intense workout for the muscles and bones, the mat or pad absorbs 80 per cent of the shock from the rebound. Reducing the risk of injury to your joints, especially in your ankles and knees, this workout is beneficial for people with less mobility or people undergoing rehabilitation.

It tones up those muscles

Muscle tone and suppleness is improved and your body fat percentage is reduced by trampolining. Regular use of a trampoline can also help improve posture and general muscle health.

It leads to improved overall health

Bouncing on a trampoline regularly can help increase your body's metabolic rate and its ability to burn calories more efficiently. As a result of the increased G-force felt when exercising on a trampoline, your cells become stronger and this sort of exercise helps boost the activity of immune cells keeping the body's natural defenses high and reducing the chance of getting sick.

Bounce your way to a stronger bone system

Trampolining is one of the best ways to avoid risk of developing any bone conditions like osteoporosis, brittle bone diseases or fractures and increases the density. The bone mineral condition is improved due to the repetitive jumping that puts a small amount of stress on your bones and joints as the trampoline pad absorbs the majority of the impact. Your bones and joints are, therefore, protected when you exercise.

Learn new skills!

While trampolining is a fun way to exercise, it is also one of the best ways to impress your family and friends with various moves and techniques. While many of us can master the basic jumps, with the help of qualified trampolining instructors, you can learn several cool tricks and aerial maneuvers that will make you a pro in no time.

Less screen time

Not only kids, but many of us are glued to our phones which makes us socially disconnected from reality. This tends to also lead to less activity and deterring social skills which can become an unhealthy practice in the long run.

Bringing out the camaraderie

Trampoline parks are one of the best ways to strike up a friendship and be a part of a team. Especially when you have activities like basketball and dodgeball on a trampoline, it becomes an amazing team bonding session strengthening that camaraderie. This is also essential for many corporates who would like to go for a team bonding session or other corporate events.

It's super fun

Times flies when you're having fun! While you dread going to the gym, lifting those weights or even walking on that treadmill, on a trampoline it is all about fun and giggles. It gets you moving without stressing your metabolism and you won't even realize the amount of calories you have burned.

A great stressbuster!

Trampolining can help combat depression, anxiety and stress by increasing the amount of endorphins released by the brain. Regular rebounding sessions can help you relax, promote better sleeping patterns and give you more energy. Exercising on a trampoline increases the circulation of oxygen around your body, making you more alert while improving mental performance. Bouncing will help you forget the serious stuff of work and other problems for a while and help you immerse yourself in an atmosphere of fun.

Bouncing is not just a workout; it is a sport! At the end of it all, it is taking the basic natural movement of the human being (that is stuck on the ground) and reawakening the human athlete or the child in all of us in a more enjoyable manner. The hard surfaces that are under the constraints of our normal everyday life are replaced by things one can bounce off and fly, defying gravity and attaining those superhero skills thereby experiencing the underlying joy, fun and feeling of athletic euphoria and innocent laughter.

