Why Diwali is Significant For The Sikh Community

Diwali, the festival of light, is knocking on the doors and aren’t we all just excited? The occasion marks the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya with his brother and wife after a 14-year-long exile. It also symbolises the triumph of good over evil, as Lord Ram defeated the ten-headed demon king Ravana. This year, Diwali is being celebrated on October 24.

Aside from Hindus, did you know that this festival is important to the Sikh community as well, and they highly anticipate it? If you didn’t, read on to find out why Diwali is so significant to Sikhs.

According to historian Mahavir Purohit, the Mughal emperor Jahangir imprisoned Hargobind Singh Sahib, the sixth religious leader of the Sikhs, in a fort in Gwalior where 52 Hindu kings were already imprisoned. When Hargobind Sahib got imprisoned, the Hindu kings treated him with dignity and respect. The Mughal emperor was enraged by this. He suspected there would be a rebellion.

Soon a Mughal emperor’s servant asked him to honourably release Hargobind Sahib. However, Hargobind Sahib himself demanded the release of all Hindu kings in addition to his own. Jahangir was forced to obey Hargobind Sahib, and on Kartik Amavasya, or Diwali, all the kings and Guru Sahib were finally set free.

It is said that Jahangir stipulated that everyone would be freed only if all the kings held Guru Sahib together. Guru Hargobind Sahib created a device with 52 strings in it. The strings were then held by all the kings, while Guru Sahib held the equipment in his hand, and everyone became free at the same time.

Diwali is also significant for Sikhs because it was on this day in 1577 that the foundation stone of the Golden Temple in Amritsar was laid, which is now a major pilgrimage site for the Sikh community.

