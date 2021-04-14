Why do Different States Have New Year On Separate Days? What is the Significance?

Even as Hindus in India and across the world the Vikram Samvant calender for Panchang and other details, there are regional variants available and still prevalent in many states. Due to this, different states of India, celebrate their new year on separate dates. In a vast country like India, the culture, festivities and traditions varies from state to state.

Across the world, New Year’s festivities begin on December 31 (New Year’s Eve), the last day of the Gregorian calendar, and continue till the early hours of January 1 (New Year’s Day). But, in India, people from different states celebrate their new year based on their Hindu vedic calendar, giving us accurate positions of panchang and tithis.

In Kashmir, the Hindus begin their New Year — Navreh — in mid-March.At the same time, in southern India, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh start their new year – Ugadi.

Marathas celebrate their new year aka Gudi Padwa in April, while Sindhis mark Cheti Chand as the coming of new year.

The first day of Chaitra (first month of the Hindu Calendar), heralding the advent of spring, is celebrated as the new year in various parts of the country. In many parts, new year is celebrated at the end of winters.

In India, the two most commonly used calendars are Saka Samvat and Vikram Samvat. Saka Samvat has been adopted as an official civil calendar by India.

However, new year in different regions is decided on the basis of regional calendar, like Tamil Calendar Nanakshai, Marwari Calendar and Gregorian calendar. In many parts of India, the harvest season is celebrated as the new year. This is beacuse sowing of a new crop marks beginnings for a lot of Indians, who majorly associate themselves with agriculture.

With winter season drawing to a close, the harvest season begins. Baisakhi, Vishu, Gudi Padwa and Bohag Bihua are celebrated in different states throughout India, marking the beginning of the harvest season and new year.

