Why Do People Get Tattoos? This is What Studies Say

Tattooing a form of self-expression has been a ritualised practice for ages throughout numerous cultures. From Japan to Egypt, people have been getting inked for a long time and for a lot of reasons. Today most tattoos are made for symbolic reasons. These individualised tattoos are now becoming increasingly common. Cartoons and other lighter aspects of life are celebrated in certain tattoos. Other tattoos or family marks help us connect to our past. Some people also get tattoos impulsively and for no particular reason. Through the 1970s, tattoos constituted a cultural taboo in contemporary Western societies, often associated with those who belonged to violent groups such as criminals, and gang members.

Here are some reasons that people get tattoos.

Symbolic thought and Attractiveness

A study submitted to the Review of General Psychology proposed two theories of why tattooing has been part of human culture for over 5,000 years. The “human canvas” hypothesis contends that tattooing is a symbolic representation of one’s life experience and human history. The second hypothesis – the “upping the ante” argument – posits that tattoos developed as an indication of sexual fitness that improved one’s attractiveness much like a peacock’s tail.

Self-Identity and Self-Image

The study also found that one of the most popular reasons for getting a tattoo is the desire to create and preserve self-identity. By controlling one’s appearance, they are able to create the self-identity one wants. This reason may help to explain why adolescents and young adults want tattoos.

Tattoos can boost self-esteem and confidence. Some people believe that tattoos mirror their inner feelings, which can be a crucial aspect of identification. Some find that tattoos can give them a sense of belonging or allow them to express who they are as individuals.

Fashion

Apart from the identity-based motivations, the study indicated that tattoos can also be perceived as a way to adorn the body as a fashion accessory or work of art to wear on the body.

Tattoos as a badge

Getting a tattoo might also signify a person’s pain tolerance, physical toughness, emphasis on their sexuality, and identification with a particular religion or spiritual tradition.

For Commemoration

Some people get tattoos to commemorate the most significant events in their lives, such as getting married or having a kid. Others ink themselves to honour or express grief over the passing of their loved ones.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rwNf-v1HDp8

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here