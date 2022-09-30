Why Do We Celebrate International Translation Day on September 30? Theme, History and Significance

INTERNATIONAL TRANSLATION DAY 2022: Every year International Translation Day is observed on September 30 to honour the work of translators and language professionals across the world. Translators play a key role in developing and strengthening peace and security among nations by facilitating dialogue, understanding, and cooperation. The purpose of this occasion is to keep the translators motivated in continuing the good work. To learn more about this day, let’s have a look at its history and significance.

International Translation Day: History and Significance

This day came into being after the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) passed a resolution on May 24, 2017. The resolution was signed by eleven countries after recognising the importance of the role of language professionals and September 30 was chosen to pay tribute to them as it also coincides with the feast of the Bible translator, St. Jerome. He was a priest belonging to Northeastern Italy who translated the Bible Greek Manuscripts of the New Testament into Latin.

We all know how significant it is to understand the languages of other nations for safeguarding cultural diversity and developing peace and cooperation. Without the assistance of language professionals, it would have been very difficult to overcome linguistic boundaries and maintain good communication.

International Translation Day: Theme

The theme for this year’s International Translation Day is ‘A world without barriers’.

International Translation Day: Celebrations

Learning different languages can prove to be beneficial for the professional growth of an individual. In an increasingly globalized world, there are various job opportunities for translators. Interestingly, one doesn’t need a course book or an expensive mentor to learn a new language since the internet provides a lot of resources. For those who already know multiple languages can take part in various contests that are held by different organisations on this day.

