Why Do We Celebrate World Radiography Day? Theme, History and Significance

World Radiography Day is commemorated on November 8, every year, to mark the anniversary of the discovery of X-rays. A procedure that is used so widely is often taken for granted, but this medical marvel has helped the healthcare system discover a myriad of health issues. The day also celebrates the efforts of radiographers and radiologists around the world.

Commemorated by the International Society of Radiographers and Radiological Technology, the theme for World Radiography Day 2022 is “Radiographers at the Forefront of Patient Safety”. Here is everything you need to know about the day:

World Radiography Day 2022: Theme

According to the official website of the International Society of Radiographers and Radiological Technology, this year’s theme is “Radiographers at the Forefront of Patient Safety”. It aims to put into spotlight the role that radiographers and radiological technologists play in not just promoting and maintaining radiation safety, but also general patient safety. The organization wants to let these healthcare practitioners know that their work matters and we thank you for the care you give to patients every day.

World Radiography Day: History

The day is commemorated to mark the anniversary of the discovery of x-rays by Professor Wilhelm Conrad Roentgen of the Wuerzburg University, Germany, in 1895. This was an accidental discovery by Professor Röntgen when he was working with a cathode-ray tube in his laboratory. This scientific breakthrough was extremely well-received.

In fact, just a month later, medical personnel began using radiographs in Europe and the U.S. Six months later, radiographs were also employed to help wounded soldiers on the battlefield.

A year later in 1896, John Hall-Edwards used X-rays in a surgical operation for the first time.

In 1999, Chandra X-ray Observatory was launched. This allowed the exploration of violent processes in the universe.

World Radiography Day: Significance

The discovery of X-ray has been one of the most important breakthroughs in science. It is able to help people identify several ailments and issues. This is especially important since x-rays are not an invasive procedure and are quite quick when compared to other diagnostic scans like MRI or CT scan. World Radiography Day marks the anniversary of his medical marvel. It also aims to help raise awareness about getting regular medical check-ups done without it giving you a scare. These medical check-ups can be easy, quick, and non-invasive as x-rays.

ISRRT also commemorates the day to recognize and acknowledge the knowledge, skills, and expertise of radiographers and radiologists around the globe. They aim to extend their gratitude for these medical professionals, who make efforts every day to support and care for their patients.

