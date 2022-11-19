Why do we Celebrate World Toilet Day on November 19 Annually? How to Celebrate

WORLD TOILET DAY: The United Nations observes World Toilet Day on November 19 annually. The main aim is to raise public awareness of broader sanitation systems such as wastewater treatment, stormwater management, and hand washing. The UN Sustainable Development Goals’ objective number six calls for adequate sanitation, which includes a system that ensures waste is processed safely.

According to the UN’s website, the 2022 campaign - Making the Invisible Visible - will investigate how inadequate sanitation systems spread human waste into rivers, lakes, and soil, polluting underground water resources.

World Toilet Day: History

It was on this day in 2001 when Jack Sim, a philanthropist from Singapore founded the World Toilet Organization and declared the day as World Toilet Day. The efforts to draw attention to the sanitation crises were given focus by the UN in 2010 when they officially recognised the right to water and sanitation as human rights.

In 2013, the Singapore Government and the World Toilet Organization collaborated to create Singapore’s UN resolution - Sanitation for all. This resolution urged group efforts to address the global sanitation crisis. Following the adoption of the resolution by 122 nations at the 67th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, World Toilet Day was designated as an official UN day.

World Toilet Day: How to Celebrate?

The first thing we can all do to commemorate this day is to educate ourselves about sanitation. Furthermore, we can mark the day by posting pictures of correct sanitation habits on social media. By doing this, we can undoubtedly start a discussion about global sanitation problems. We can also hold an event to raise funds for the cause, or we can make donations to trusted organisations that are already working on it.

