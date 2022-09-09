Why Do Women Suffer From Low Haemoglobin Levels?

According to the National Family Health Survey 5, 57.2% of non-pregnant women between the age of 15-49 are anaemic in India. Apart from them, 52.2% of pregnant women in the aforementioned age group are anaemic. On the other hand, only 25% of men between the age of 15-49 are anaemic in the country. Experts suggest that periods and pregnancy are the main causes of anaemia in women. Hence, women suffer from low levels of haemoglobin in their bodies.

There are quite a few reasons that cause lower haemoglobin levels in women. Our body produces red blood cells and white blood cells from bone marrow. Sometimes, health issues in bone marrow affect the production of haemoglobin. Excessive bleeding due to injury, periods and pregnancy can also cause a deficiency of iron. As your body fails to absorb iron, it leads to anaemia in women. The lack of nutrients like Vitamins B12 and B9 causes iron deficiency in the body.

As per an article by Healthline, heavy menstruation or pregnancy are common causes of iron deficiency in women of childbearing age. Iron deficiency anaemia can also be caused by a poor diet or some intestinal diseases, which affect how your body absorbs iron. As per experts, an ideal level of haemoglobin in a woman is between 12.0 to 15.5 grams per deciliter. For a man, it should be between 13.5 to 17.5 grams per deciliter.

Iron deficiency anaemia is more common in females than males, across the globe. Health experts opine that pregnancy, significant menstrual bleeding, endometriosis and uterine fibroids are all reasons why women are more likely to suffer from iron deficiency anaemia. It can also lead to serious health complications like irregular and rapid heartbeat, issues in pregnancy and delayed growth of infants.

Add these food items to your diet to cure anaemia and increase the level of haemoglobin:

· Green Leafy vegetables like spinach, broccoli, cabbage, etc.

· Fish

· Lentils, beans and peas

· Nuts and dry berries

