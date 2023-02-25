As we age, our skin undergoes various changes, and it is important to take good care of it to maintain its health and appearance. However, despite following a rigorous skincare routine, some of us may still struggle to achieve the desired results. Ever wondered why your skincare routine may not be working, despite your best efforts. Tried all those expensive concoctions, but nothing seems to work. Fret not!

In a skincare regimen, it’s important to understand your skin type, select and use the right products for your skin and the impact of lifestyle factors such as diet, sleep, and stress on your skin’s health and appearance. Let’s have a better understanding of what could be hindering your skincare routine’s effectiveness and how to adjust your routine accordingly to achieve healthy, glowing skin.

Dr Anupama Bisaria, Dermatologist, says, “People frequently express disappointment that their skincare routine isn’t providing them the desired effects. But the truth is that skin care isn’t some magical fix that will give you younger-looking skin in just a few days. To see benefits from your skincare routine, it needs patience, and a little bit of knowledge.”

Also Read: How Can India Keep An Eye On Its Myopia Progression And Tips To Prevent It

Your skincare routine can stop working for you for a variety of reasons, including environmental factors or hormonal changes. Here are some of the reasons why you skin care routine isn’t yielding results.

Here are the causes of your skincare routine not working:

“You’re not playing your best skincare game due to the weather. Your skincare regimen is determined by the climatic conditions as well as your skincare concerns. Humidity is a crucial component that affects the skin and plays a role in selecting the best formulations,” says Vani Ahuja, Co-Founder & Director, NatureCode.

The main reason for your skincare routine not working is that you are buying skin care products without understanding if they suit your skin type or not. Following someone else’s skincare routine while their skin type and concerns are different than yours is a frequent problem in the era of beauty influencers and social media. “Know what is your skin concern and choose products accordingly. Choose and work on one concern first before moving on to the next one. Say if you have acne as well as acne scars, first correct acne and then move on to scar treatment. Using too many actives together can be overwhelming for your skin and can irritate your skin,” adds Bisaria.

Take a week or two off from skincare and only cleanse, moisturise, and use sunscreen. “Before beginning any corrective and preventive treatments, it’s crucial to take a step back and assess your routine to make sure the fundamentals are being followed correctly. All skincare regimens should include the fundamentals of sufficient washing and moisturising, which are crucial for maintaining healthy-looking skin,” adds Ahuja.

Using wrong concentrations of right actives like 10% niacinamide (too high) and 5% vit c (too low). And Using antagonist actives together which nullify each other’s action like vit C and retinol together or vit C with glycolic acid at the same time.

Switching activities too frequently and not giving them sufficient time to act like salicylic acid takes 8 to 10 weeks to get rid of comedones and Vit C takes 3 months to start showing visibly healthy skin and retinol takes 6 months when used as anti-aging agent.

“Getting the wrong procedures done at the salon which leads to problems in the first place like deep scrubbing or using home remedies that are not right for your skin type then it will not provide you any results, and might cause different problems,” feels Bisaria.

Not working on lifestyle is another reason your skincare routine does not give you the desired result because the health of your skin as a whole can be influenced by your lifestyle choices. The most common one is stress. Your body produces more oil when you’re stressed because of the hormone cortisol, which can result in breakouts. Stress can interfere with sleep and if you do not get good sleep can make your skin appear duller and more dry than usual. A balanced diet is also important for cell renewal and repairing skin damage for healthy skin.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here