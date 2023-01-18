Why Drinking Hot Water May Be Harmful; All You Need to Know

The winter season also brings unwanted cough and cold, and one of the easiest home remedies that a majority of us follow is hot water. Consumption of hot water is known to relieve nasal congestion, improve digestion, reduce chills and colds, along with keeping you hydrated. But if you have the habit of gulping down hot water excessively, it is time to ditch the idea. Research has shown that the consumption of large quantities of hot, boiling water can have negative effects on your health.

Negative effects of drinking hot water

Scalding: Drinking hot water might have dangerous repercussions because the boiling liquid can easily scald your lips and the insides of your mouth, resulting in minor yet stinging burns. Eating hot food or drinking hot water in large quantities might result in laryngeal burning injuries. Post the damage, the associated oedema peaks within a timespan of 6 to 24 hours. Skin cells are significantly harmed, and the tissue can also sustain major scarring from high temperatures. You can also run the risk of getting third-degree burns.

Contain contaminants: If you drink boiling water directly from the tap, it is better to avoid it as much as possible. Water coming right out of the tap might be infused with pollutants. There is a very high risk of lead poisoning if the pipes are old and rusty. Additionally, pollutants rapidly dissolve in hot water, unlike that in cold water. These have the potential to corrode and taint the water that you are drinking.

Preventions

Light heat: Instead of directly drinking bubbling hot water, you can let the water heat up for some time. Once you notice the steam coming out from the pot, switch off the electric device or stove and then drink the water. This lukewarm water will be the right temperature for you to drink, not causing any internal damage.

Water filter: Instead of directly consuming water from the tap, you should use water filters, so that all pollutants and bacteria are removed and you get a cup of purified water.

