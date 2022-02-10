Why Eggshells Should Be Left in The Tray

Eggs are a popular breakfast food across the world. They are a rich source of protein and other essential nutrients. They can be eaten after boiling, in the form of an omelette, and several other ways.

The shells of the eggs, on the other hand, are discarded in multiple ways. While some individuals crush them, many also break them in half and place them back in the egg tray.

While it might sound bizarre, the egg trays are designed specifically to hold these shells. Earlier, they were used to dry the eggshells that make an excellent fertiliser for plants.

According to food experts in the UK, egg trays have been used by individuals for a while to dry the eggshells. The trays serve as a safe option for the process and they also absorb the extra moisture because they are made of paper. This results in quick drying of the eggshells.

Despite their small size, eggs are rich in nutrition and can be an excellent addition to a well-balanced diet. A single boiled egg holds about 77 calories and nutrients including vitamins, folate, phosphorus, selenium, calcium, zinc, healthy fats and much more.

Consuming eggs regularly also enhances High-density lipoprotein (HDL) or good cholesterol. Higher HDL levels are associated with a reduced risk of heart disease, stroke, and other health issues.

Also according to a report in Reader’s Digest, one should not store eggs in the plastic tray that comes with the refrigerator. The primary reason behind it is that the temperature inside the refrigerator door is the most uneven, and anything that is kept there including eggs, is subject to temperature changes.

The report claims that eggs should be stored in the middle of the refrigerator to keep them fresh for a long period.

