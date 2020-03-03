Why Facial for Men is Necessary

Countless times we have realized, no matter how observant, knowledgeable or well-ensured one is at maintaining ones face, we will never be as skilled as someone who does it for a living. Thats the reason-ideally once a month but, more realistically, a few times a year-one needs to get a facial with a certified professional.

There is a mind-set that men don't need facials. Times are changing, one little spa day is not going to harm ones strong masculinity. In case you need a little more convincing, here are some reasons why you need to suck it up and see a trained skin-magician.

Seema Nanda, Cosmetologist and founder, Estetico- The Facial Bar explains why men should go for facials and how to go about it.

Why

Skin is thicker in men compared to women. Thus, male skin usually has larger pores and is oilier, making it more susceptible to acne. Moreover, testosterone in men causes skin to produce more oil than female faces. The main difference to a man's facial is it involves a deeper cleanse and detoxifying element due to the nature of the skin.

Unclogging and clearing out a man's pores will prevent breakouts and reduce enlarged pores. A facial should be like any other health-focused routine.

How

Facial includes: cleansing and analysing your skin, exfoliating away dead skin cells, performing extractions to clear out clogged pores, and moisturizing to add a healthy, hydrated glow.

Facials have deep exfoliation of skin. Exfoliation helps skin to release trapped ingrown hairs underneath the skin and removes dead skin cells so one can get a closer shave. The constant routine of shaving takes a toll on the skin which can lead to bumps and irritations. The thorough process of cleansing leads to a smoother, cleaner, and less painful shave afterwards. Moisturizing and brightening the skin during a facial is also important to maintaining healthy skin.

Facials are an opportunity to release stress and relax. A facial massage stimulates blood flow and using pressure points will put you into a state of relaxation lower cortisol and aiding in stress relief.

Blood circulation which is very important for skin can be achieved through the massage in a facial. When our blood circulation slows our skin's health is compromised which results in a dull and tired looking complexion.

Healthy glowing skin doesn't happen overnight. Discipline a series of facials every two months. Facials should feel clean, fresh and hydrated.

